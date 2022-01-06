HeroPark Announces White Listing for Its Upcoming Exclusive NFT Chest Box Collection Sale

Starting Jan 10th, you can join the whitelist for early access to HeroPark ChestBox Collection

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeroPark, a GameFi based play-to-earn project, is releasing and opening Whitelist for its exclusive NFT Collection on Jan 10th at 12:00 PM UTC. Those who manage to secure a spot in the whitelist will be able to acquire Chest Boxes offered for sale, or NFTs, not only for artistic value but also to participate in a play-to-earn crypto game under development. Offered as Hero Box, these Chest Boxes contain rare Heroes (or characters), the exclusiveness of which is proportional to the value of the respective Box. This means the higher the price, the rarer the Hero character inside, consequently having a higher score leading to yielding better results in the gameplay.



So What Does HeroPark Actually offer?

HeroPark is aimed to be a GameFi based platform that creates a gaming ecosystem for play-to-earn by combining traditional gameplay with modern Defi techs such as blockchain and NFTs. The vision is to incentivize user-play while enabling decentralized ownership and governance in the gaming world. The leadership at HeroPark believes that by enabling more people to join the creator economy and profit from their work, NFTs have an important role to play in this mission, which comes in the share of Heroes and Exclusive ChestBox Collections.

Early Adopters Gain Massive Benefits

As HeroPark develops, its characters in the form of NFTs are sold and traded, and as the game progress, the entire ecosystem will prosper. However, the progress-based value system means that early adopters will have a massive advantage.

There is a limited number of ChestBoxes being offered which means that these NFT assets once sold out, new players will have to purchase their NFTs, or in-game characters, second-handed; long after early adopters have already progressed through the game considerably and raised their characters' prices as per the market. Consequently, early adopters will get to buy your HeroPark Chest Boxes at the lowest possible price, making a long-term ROI far higher than someone who buys the NFT later and sells at the same price as you do.

Getting Started

It is important to note that to be able to participate in the ChestBox sale, a user needs to first apply for the whitelist, a link for which can be found on the website https://heropark.io, starting 10th of January 2021. Once a user has applied for whitelisting, he/she will get a confirmation email alongside the buying guide and the Exclusive Link for NFT Purchase.

The Journey Ahead

After this NFT Sale Event, HeroPark will be striving to allow its users to enjoy the immersive experience through seasonal drops in the form of gameplay made possible via multiple game offerings. The first game, i.e., HeroCrush, has its MVP ready, while the Alpha Version is expected to be released by the end of April 2022.

CEO Remarks

The CEO of HeroPark, i.e., Mr. Joshua, said, "At HeroPark, our vision is to incentivize user participation in the gameplay while also offering them with an opportunity to secure and actually own their gaming data. We are offering immersive opportunities for gameplay, and HeroCrush is the step, setting out a direction for an entire Gamefi ecosystem. Last year, many companies surged with the NFTs. However, in reality, most of them had no use-case devised, thus deriving their value only from pure speculation." Said HeroPark CEO, Dominic Joshua

"At HeroPark, I am excited to share that we have carefully considered all aspects of gameplay, including gameplay, user experience, user incentivization, value proposition, and HeroPark is a truly unique testament with a unique experience for everyone." The CEO continued.

About HeroPark

HeroPark is revolutionizing modern-age gaming by integrating DeFi and NFTs with blockchain gaming, and in doing so, creating an ecosystem where users can play-to-earn instead of play-to-win.

The key motivation behind HeroPark is that it strives to empower both the gaming users and developers within the ecosystem. HeroPark team believes in the ability of DeFi as a sector that can lead rather than replicate monetary products that have already been established in the traditional financial market.

