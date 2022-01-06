Gov. Wolf Announces Service to New Middletown Station Begins Monday, January 10

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the Middletown train station project is complete and Amtrak-service passengers ​may begin using the new station ​starting Monday, January 10. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at the new station on January 18.

“Pennsylvanians deserve connected communities supporting their movement and economies,” Governor Wolf said. “We’re pleased to bring these significant transportation improvements to Middletown.”

The new station on West Emaus Street at West Main Street provides ADA accessibility and improved multimodal connections while anchoring nearby mobility and redevelopment.

“The department is committed to improved transportation options, and accessibility and multimodal connections are critical when we’re making investments,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “This collaboration with the community, federal, and transportation partners will serve the surrounding communities well into the future.”

Following extensive PennDOT-led collaboration with Middletown Borough, Capital Area Transit, and Harrisburg International Airport, the station includes a high-level accessible boarding platform, pedestrian overpass to the platform, elevators and stair towers, on-site parking and designated bus loading zones.

“We applaud PennDOT on the completion of this new intermodal accessible station along the Keystone Corridor here in Middletown to connect rail, air and local bus services at one convenient location while also creating an anchor for potential development,” said Amtrak AVP of Infrastructure Access & Investment Tom Moritz. “Amtrak was proud to support this project through an in-kind contribution of track work at the station valued at approximately $8 million.”

The $49.5 million in right of way, design, and construction work at the station included $25.6 million from the Federal Transit Administration, $15.9 million from PennDOT, and $8 million in in-kind work by Amtrak to shift track to accommodate the new station alignment.

More information on PennDOT’s efforts to improve intercity passenger rail in Pennsylvania is available on the Plan the Keystone website.

