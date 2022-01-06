Sen. Dave Schatz Announces New Chief of Staff

Submit Release
Senator Dave Schatz Announces New Chief of Staff

Jefferson City — Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, named Matthew Thompson to the position of chief of staff for his office, effective immediately. Thompson, who is staffing the Senate Select Committee on Redistricting, previously served as legislative director for Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia.

Thompson brings eight years of state and federal experience to the position; having also worked for the residents of Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District, and the Missouri House of Representatives. He is a 2013 graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia.

“Matt is an accomplished professional who has worked exceptionally hard to build many positive, enduring relationships within the General Assembly,” said Sen. Schatz. “I am confident in his ability to manage the office of the president pro tem, and I appreciate his continued service to the people of Missouri.”

For more information on Sen. Schatz, please visit his official Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Schatz.

