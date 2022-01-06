Sen. Bill White Sponsors Legislation to Honor Veterans and Help Military Members and their Families

For Immediate Release: Jan. 6, 2022

Senator Bill White Sponsors Legislation to Honor Veterans and Help Military Members and their Families

Jefferson City — State Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, announces he is sponsoring legislation to honor Vietnam veterans and further assist members of the armed forces and their families. Senate Bill 882 establishes the Missouri Orange Heart Medal to honor veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange during their military service in Vietnam. The proposal also outlines school choice opportunities for students of military families and creates a professional licensing informational webpage for current service members, veterans and their spouses.

“As chairman of the Senate Seniors, Families, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee, increasing access to services and enhancing opportunities for our military men, women and their families are my top priorities in the Missouri Senate,” said Sen. White. “This legislation will honor those who needlessly suffered from Agent Orange while serving our country in Vietnam, while also providing our deserving military families with more academic and professional opportunities.”

Additionally, the measure strengthens a law passed in 2021 by modifying the data-collecting questions on state forms to include information about immediate family members. If enacted, the governor will be authorized to maintain one comprehensive website to serve as a clearinghouse of resources and services for military personnel.

The 2022 legislative session began Jan. 5 at noon.

