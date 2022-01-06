Lane Restriction Route 711 (Crawford Avenue)-City of Connellsville, Fayette County

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the single-lane restrictions on Route 711 (Crawford Avenue) in the City of Connellsville, Fayette County. The work area will be located at the Officer McCray Robb Bridge. The work will begin on Monday, January 17 and will end on Tuesday, February 8. The restrictions will occur 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to perform structure borings needed for the design and future rehabilitation of the current bridge. Alternating traffic will be controlled by flaggers.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###