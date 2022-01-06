Submit Release
News Search

There were 763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,643 in the last 365 days.

Lane Restriction Route 711 (Crawford Avenue)-City of Connellsville, Fayette County

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the single-lane restrictions on Route 711 (Crawford Avenue) in the City of Connellsville, Fayette County. The work area will be located at the Officer McCray Robb Bridge. The work will begin on Monday, January 17 and will end on Tuesday, February 8. The restrictions will occur 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to perform structure borings needed for the design and future rehabilitation of the current bridge. Alternating traffic will be controlled by flaggers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###

You just read:

Lane Restriction Route 711 (Crawford Avenue)-City of Connellsville, Fayette County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.