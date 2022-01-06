Want To Step Up Your Toilet Paper Market ? You Need To Read This First

Toilet Paper Market to Garner $39.50 Billion by 2028

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Toilet Paper Market generated $26.03 billion in 2020, and is estimated to garner $39.50 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, value chain, top segments, regional scenarios, key investment pockets, and competitive landscape.

There has been a trend and substantial growth in manufacturing personal hygiene products to prevent spread of dirt, germs, bacteria, and viruses. In developed countries and other parts of the world, toilet paper has acquired popularity as an effective cleanser after defecation. It has been used in various commercial industries including hospitals, hotel, restaurants, malls, offices, schools and colleges. Moreover, its popularity has gained traction in domestic locations.

There has been an increase in the demand for toilet paper in several personal hygienic products due to its excellent absorbent quality as it has thick layers of paper. Consumers are increasingly inclined toward toilet paper, because of its low cost, resulting in an increase in market demand for different variants of toilet paper. However, toilet papers are causing problems to adults who are suffering from hemorrhoid or piles, and this factor is expected to hinder the toilet paper market growth.

Increase in requirement of home care products, rise in disposable incomes and standards of living drive the growth of the global toilet paper market. However, high cost of raw materials hinders the market growth. On the other hand, changes in lifestyle and rise in disposable income present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the toilet paper market in terms of sales and demand. Increased requirement for toilet paper has been witnessed in the market during the initial stage of the lockdown due to the effect of panic buying. The report offers detailed segmentation of the global toilet paper market based on type, end use, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the one ply segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the two ply segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on end user, the commercial segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global toilet paper market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the residential segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its dominant share by 2028. However, LAMEA is estimated to register the largest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global toilet paper market analyzed in the research include Caprice, Essity, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Naturelle Consumer Products LTD, Orchids Tissue Paper Products, P&G, Traidcraft, Kimberly – Clark Corporation, Unilever, and Velvet CARE.

