The Need to Promote World Peace - Dr. Sam Swapn's Book on the Global Pandemic is Now Available Worldwide
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Sam Swapn, a prolific coach, entrepreneur, and author, has released his book 'World War III Corona' to discuss the truths and fiction about the global pandemic. The book is now available on Amazon and other major online book retailers.
The devastating impact of the global pandemic is tantamount to the wars and calamities that furiously struck humanity during the course of our history. The COVID-19 pandemic has infected millions and has brought global economic activity to a near-standstill. It is estimated that the impact of COVID-19 is $ 10 Trillion, the largest economic shock the world has experienced in decades.
The book, World War III Corona, delves deep into the highly transmissible virus' economic, social, and geopolitical ramifications. Although its survivability varies greatly across settings and ages; on average, it kills almost 1 out of every 100 infected people. With the world coming to a complete standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the author reflects a completely different perspective of the pandemic situation.
World War III Corona explains that current biowarfare has changed the world forever. However, savagery and wars can be dealt with through peaceful means. According to the author, Dr. Sam Swapn, the idea of destroying the world is wicked, and that the world nations need to understand the significance of promoting world peace. We need hope, truth, courage, and faith that allows the nations to cooperate and gain wisdom to promote peace and love among humanity. The later part of the book emphasizes that world countries control and promote world peace. This implies the states to mutually cooperate and work out nonviolent efforts to save human lives. Moreover, it empowers nations to think outside the box to maintain human goodness—altruism, compassion, peace, equality, and justice in this world.
As the readers begin to read the book, they will find the powerful and motivating style of writing that strikes a reader's mind with powerful questions concerning the virus and its impact. For instance, people want to know how this virus became so widespread and caused tragic deaths. In addition, the pandemic led to severe financial crises as many economies are structurally facing loss. Communities are alarmed about what will happen in the future, how this virus will vanish, and how people can fully return to their normal lives.
The book states that this is World War 3 based on biowarfare, but the attacker is invisible. John Hopkin's research studies say that the world communities should develop a global peace mission; the states should initiate essential peace-building measures that will help the nations understand what direction they are heading to and how they can plan and calculate possible risks ahead. We need a new global system that talks about consumer market and investment capacity, reduce the defense budget, and scales down military warheads. Moreover, individuals and communities should plan out how to win the game rather than become victims of the virus and suffer irreplaceable losses.
The purpose of writing this book is to help humanity with social justice and peace. Dr. Sam believes that countries should spend less on wars and more on creating equality, educating people, and creating happiness. Going back to the way we were before COVID-19 is not an option for the states now. So, we need to accept the challenge and take the opportunity to start thinking about a new normal. We need to create a safe, secure, and peaceful global haven for our future generations.
Dr. Sam Swapn
The devastating impact of the global pandemic is tantamount to the wars and calamities that furiously struck humanity during the course of our history. The COVID-19 pandemic has infected millions and has brought global economic activity to a near-standstill. It is estimated that the impact of COVID-19 is $ 10 Trillion, the largest economic shock the world has experienced in decades.
The book, World War III Corona, delves deep into the highly transmissible virus' economic, social, and geopolitical ramifications. Although its survivability varies greatly across settings and ages; on average, it kills almost 1 out of every 100 infected people. With the world coming to a complete standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the author reflects a completely different perspective of the pandemic situation.
World War III Corona explains that current biowarfare has changed the world forever. However, savagery and wars can be dealt with through peaceful means. According to the author, Dr. Sam Swapn, the idea of destroying the world is wicked, and that the world nations need to understand the significance of promoting world peace. We need hope, truth, courage, and faith that allows the nations to cooperate and gain wisdom to promote peace and love among humanity. The later part of the book emphasizes that world countries control and promote world peace. This implies the states to mutually cooperate and work out nonviolent efforts to save human lives. Moreover, it empowers nations to think outside the box to maintain human goodness—altruism, compassion, peace, equality, and justice in this world.
As the readers begin to read the book, they will find the powerful and motivating style of writing that strikes a reader's mind with powerful questions concerning the virus and its impact. For instance, people want to know how this virus became so widespread and caused tragic deaths. In addition, the pandemic led to severe financial crises as many economies are structurally facing loss. Communities are alarmed about what will happen in the future, how this virus will vanish, and how people can fully return to their normal lives.
The book states that this is World War 3 based on biowarfare, but the attacker is invisible. John Hopkin's research studies say that the world communities should develop a global peace mission; the states should initiate essential peace-building measures that will help the nations understand what direction they are heading to and how they can plan and calculate possible risks ahead. We need a new global system that talks about consumer market and investment capacity, reduce the defense budget, and scales down military warheads. Moreover, individuals and communities should plan out how to win the game rather than become victims of the virus and suffer irreplaceable losses.
The purpose of writing this book is to help humanity with social justice and peace. Dr. Sam believes that countries should spend less on wars and more on creating equality, educating people, and creating happiness. Going back to the way we were before COVID-19 is not an option for the states now. So, we need to accept the challenge and take the opportunity to start thinking about a new normal. We need to create a safe, secure, and peaceful global haven for our future generations.
Dr. Sam Swapn
Strategism Inc.
sam@strategisminc.com