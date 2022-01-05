Submit Release
News Search

There were 760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,644 in the last 365 days.

Fewer omicron-wave deaths so far in D.C., Maryland and Virginia belie hospital crisis

Inova, which operates five hospitals in Northern Virginia, including the 923-bed Fairfax Hospital, activated emergency status Tuesday, which means nurses in the already-strained system will care for more patients, less-urgent surgeries may be delayed and other changes are under consideration. Inova this week surpassed 400 coronavirus patients for the first time since the winter wave last year, and numbers are rising, officials said.

You just read:

Fewer omicron-wave deaths so far in D.C., Maryland and Virginia belie hospital crisis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.