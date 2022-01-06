Melissa Sydney of Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers. P.C. Named “Go to Lawyer” by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

Melissa E. Sydney of Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melissa E. Sydney, AEP®, a partner with the law firm of Tarlow, Breed, Hart & Rodgers, P.C. in Boston, has been named as a “Go To Lawyer” for trusts & estates by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly, the state’s leading publication covering the legal profession. The attorneys selected as “Go To Lawyers” were nominated by their colleagues and chosen by a panel from the magazine to showcase leaders in the Massachusetts legal community by practice area.

Attorney Sydney leads Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers’ Estate Planning Department and serves on the firm's Management Committee. She works with clients to establish multigenerational wealth transfer, business succession plans, charitable plans, gift and income tax plans, nuptial agreements and probate and estate administration strategies. Melissa Sydney has been certified as an Accredited Estate Planner (AEP®) by the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils. She is a Board Member of the Boston Estate Planning Council, a member of the American Cancer Society’s Planned Giving Advisory Council, and a member of the Boston Foundation’s Professional Advisors Network.

Founded in 1991, Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. is located at 101 Huntington Avenue, Prudential Center, Boston, MA, and has practice areas in Corporate Law & Business Transactions, Estate Planning & Administration, Family Business, Family Law, Hospitality Law, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, Real Estate, and Taxation. For additional information visit www.tbhr-law.com, or call (617) 218-2000.

