Antibiotic Residue Test Kits Market Report Up to 2031, By Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Antibiotic Residue Test Kit Market Report to 2031: The market is segmented by type and end user. By type, the market is categorized as (Amphenicols, Macrolides, Tetracycline, Beta-lactams, Sulfonamides, Aminoglycosides) By end user (Food and Beverages Industry, Veterinary, Independent Laboratories Others). Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa). The report includes detailed Profiles of Leading Antibiotic Residue Test Kit Companies. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/antibiotic-residue-kits-market/#download_sampe_div

The study covers detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, market segments, new developments, competitive landscape, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, market opportunities, pricing analysis, gap analysis, porter’s 5 forces model, company profiling, geographical analysis, and analytical overview of the market. Advanced technology in the kits to inhibit the growth of microorganisms and increasing awareness for the benefits of antibiotic residual test kits are some of the factors driving the growth of the animal Antibiotic Residue Test Kit market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Antibiotic Residue Test Kit Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has hugely affected the economic and healthcare system and increased various significant challenges. The pandemic has hugely affected the manufacturer, supply, and distribution, of the various platforms. In response to the COVID-19, lockdown was initiated as a safety measure, implemented with isolation, social distancing, and quarantine. However, the pandemic allows people to take measures & aware of the health conditions and adopt proper food safety measures, which enables to drive the demand of antibiotic residue test kit market.

Market Drivers

Advanced technology in the kits to inhibit the growth of microorganisms

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has established safety levels of antibiotic residues in food, for the protection of consumers. The various advanced test has been developed to detect the antibiotic residues. However, the antibiotic residue test kits must meet the FDA's specifications of at least 90% sensitivity and 90% specificity within a 95% confidence interval. Mastitis is the most common disease syndrome in the dairy industry, the antibiotics such as beta-Lactams are administered in veterinary clinical practice. However, the use of advanced test kits for the dairy industry, detect antibiotic residues such as mycotoxins and other illegal additives.

Market Opportunities

Rising health consciousness and benefits of antibiotic residue test kits.

The antimicrobial substances are widely used in animal production to treat diseases and promote growth, due to which the antibiotic residues are commonly detected in animal products. The presence of antibiotic residues in food may cause serious issues among consumers. However, the growing health concerns among the population and awareness regarding the use of antibiotic residue test kits are boosting the antibiotic residue test kit market, globally.

Increasing government initiatives for food safety.

Food safety among consumers is increasing rapidly, which have a significant impact on public health as well as economic activity. The increasing government initiatives for food safety enhance the demand for the antibiotic residue test kit. The use of antibiotic residue test kits is increasing in veterinary, food & beverages, and independent laboratory. The veterinary test kits are used to detect rug resistance such as egg, muscle, and feed samples. The European Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed Operating (RASFF) is the EU’s integrated approach to food safety. The EU implemented regulations governing maximum residue levels (MRL) in certain food products of animal origin such as milk. It enables to detect of the presence of antibiotic residues in food, such as chloramphenicol, tetracycline, Beta-lactam in food related products.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/antibiotic-residue-kits-market/#download_sampe_div

Competitive Landscape

Charm Sciences, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., Labtek Services Ltd., DSM, Eurofins Scientific, NEOGEN Corporation, Perkin Elmer Inc., R-Biopharm AG, IDEXX Labs, SCIEX, Ring Biotechnology Co Ltd., Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH are some of the key players contributing to the growth of the global Antibiotic Residue Test Kit market. The market players are adopting new strategies to stay competitive in the global market such as new product developments, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansions.

For instance, in Feb 2020, Thermo Fisher entered partnership with Q-linea for the commercialization of ASTar. The company will have the exclusive right to offer ASTar to the market in all geographies. The partnership enables both companies to offer customers a comprehensive AST portfolio. The Thermo Fisher Sensititre Complete Automated AST System combined with Q-linea'srapid and fully automatic AST analysis increases the potential to drive the market.

March 2018, Charm Sciences, Inc. announced its sulphonamides test approval from National Conference on Interstate Milk Shipments (NCIMS). The approval of Charm Rosa sulf test to detect sulphoamides in raw milk was by the recommendation of US Food & Drug Administration (FDI).

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else

With this new and exclusive report, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your investment, research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Antibiotic residue test kit market and leading companies. You will get the most recent data, opportunities, trends, and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Pharma Diagnostics Sector click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports mean that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Catherine Walker

PR at Visiongain Inc.

Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100

USA Tel: + 1 718 682 4567

EU Tel: + 353 1 695 0006

Toll Free: 00-1-646-396-5129

Email: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

Web: https://www.visiongain.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.