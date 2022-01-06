Luxury Sunglasses Market is Going to Boom | Charmant, Carl Zeiss, De Rigo Vision S.p.A.

Luxury Sunglasses

Global Luxury Sunglasses Market Focuses on Launch of New Brands Designed and Produced with Women in Mind

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Luxury Sunglasses Market Focuses on Launch of New Brands Designed and Produced with Women in Mind , Sunglasses are a type of protective eyewear that is made to shield the eyes from high-energy visible light. It is made up of two lenses and a frame.

Market Overview:

Sunglasses have come a long way since their first advent, starting out as mere lenses that were often man made. They have now evolved into fashionable fashion accessories as much as into functional vision care tools. Luxury sunglasses are now available in all shapes, sizes and colors and the most popular lenses among consumers are those that are round, oval or rectangular. Consumers are also choosing the more classic and aviator inspired sunglasses such as the ones with the curved lenses. However, regardless of the shape of the lens, there are always ways to make them look trendy.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global luxury sunglasses market include, Charmant, Carl Zeiss, De Rigo Vision S.p.A., Essilor International S.A., Guccio Gucci S.p.A., Louis Vuitton, Luxottica Group S.p.A., Marmolada S.p.A., Safilo Group S.p.A., and Solstice Sunglasses.

Key Market Drivers:

Launch of new brands is expected to propel growth of the global luxury sunglasses market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, De Rigo Vision S.p.A launched Yalea, a new house brand designed and produced with women in mind.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 7:19pm CET, 11 November 2021, there have been 251,266,207 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,070,244 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 11 November 2021, a total of 7,160,396,495 vaccine doses have been administered. The pandemic has adversely impacted to tourism and travel as it has limited the ability to travel. This in turn has led to decline in demand for luxury sunglasses in 2020.

MARKET TAXONOMY

On the basis of product type, the Global Luxury Sunglasses market is segmented into:

Polarized

Non-Polarized

On the basis of material, the Global Luxury Sunglasses market is segmented into:

Glass

Polymer

On basis of end user, the Global Luxury Sunglasses market is segmented into:

Men

Women

Kids

On basis of distribution channel, the Global Luxury Sunglasses market is segmented into:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Channels

Others

DYNAMICS OF THE MARKET

The growing awareness of the harmful effects of UV rays on the eyes is driving up demand for high-end sunglasses. Excessive exposure to UV radiation (or sunlight) in the eyes causes a variety of diseases and conditions, including macular degeneration, cataracts, pterygium, and photokeratitis, as well as temporary or permanent vision loss.

The global luxury sunglasses market's growth is fueled by constantly changing product offerings. Leading companies release new sets of luxury sun glasses every 4 to 6 months, in a variety of shapes, sizes, colours, and designs.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global luxury sunglasses market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in July 2021, Charmant announced the extension of its collaboration with French fashion and lifestyle brand ELLE by an additional five years. Similarly, in August 2021, De Rigo partnered Aramis, a Brazilian menswear lifestyle brand, for the design, production, and distribution of Aramis-branded optical frames and sunglasses in Brazil.

