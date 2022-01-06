The Curious Tales of Four Persian Families - Persian Wars in Now Available Worldwide
Persian Wars' volume one tells the tales of four Persian Families in the aftermath of the Islamic Revolution of 1979.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bahman Akhavan has released his anthology 'Persian Wars' on different digital publishing platforms. The first volume of the book, titled 'Home and Away', is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online book stores.
The book tells stories of Persian people, their ties to their ancient history and rich culture, and emphasizes the adverse effect of transformation on Persian families. Persians who left the country during the Islamic Revolution transitioned well into the Western culture yet suffered a cultural shock. The families faced relationships and identity crises and lacked a deep-rooted sense of traditional values and morals.
The Persian Wars focuses on how, and in how many different ways, Persian people have successfully dealt with the cataclysmic revolution of 1979. Although many fled and sought asylum in other countries, many stayed and adapted to the Islamic cultural impositions in purely Persian ways. Reading this book will help readers teach positive values, ethics, and morality. The stories teach us how family dynamics help shape a person's life. Positive upbringing and support set the foundation for lifelong learning, behavior, and health. Family values enable us to realize the best version of ourselves, provide a vision and a path of purpose. The stories illustrate how a catalyst for this transformative realization may positively or negatively impact human behaviors. The writer states that it is not about an immigrant's plight! Instead, it summons years of struggle and strife to preserve a tradition and, at the same time, allow the person to progress.
The author wishes the reader to become open-minded, fair, and non-judgmental and avoid biases and prejudices. Consequently, the readers will relate to these characters and be inspired by them and how they overcome their struggles and challenges. It helps them to change their life and bring spiritual peace.
Akhavan hopes to inspire the readers to understand the intricacies of life and enable them to overcome their daily struggles. Understanding real-life situations and learning to cope makes them more resilient and courageous. The book is a must-read for the Persian community, other minority communities, anybody who is curious about or interested in other cultures, and anybody interested in reading stories that touch the heart. Thus, readers will gain insight into this complex culture of Persian families, how they get inspiration from other cultures. The transformation comes from an unlikely source that may positively or negatively impact lives.
Similarly, accepting kindness from an unexpected person may touch hearts in unexpected ways. The message conveyed by the writer is to overcome one's prejudice through acceptance and understanding. Writing this inspiring book for people implies gaining inspiration and motivation from Irani families. Iranian individuals struggle in their day-to-day lives but find inspiration to move ahead in life one way or another. Every element in one's life adds up to influence the individual's goals and aspirations.
About the Author
Bahman Akhavan is a Persian artist and writer who has lived in the USA for over 50 years. The writer believes in eliminating the differences between cultures. The author states that to do this, we must remove ourselves from the prejudices that plague us, opening our minds to new opportunities and better acceptance.
