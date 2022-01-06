Submit Release
News Search

There were 774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,659 in the last 365 days.

Sindhis and other oppressed people will be walking 424 kilometers in Canada

Long Walk to highlight issues of Enforced Disappearances and Forced Conversions in Pakistan.

Our walk will highlight issues of forced conversions, enforced disappearances and create an environment of unity among Sindhi people and oppressed communities. We will walk, work and win together.”
— Sufi Laghari
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sindhi Foundation based in Washington DC, has announced the second Long Walk in Canada after the successful walk in the United States in April 2021. The object of the Long Walk is to raise awareness about “Human Rights, Climate Change and environmental justice” in Sindh and around the world.

The situation of minorities, especially Hindus, Christians, Hazaras, Ahmadiyyas, Baloch, people of Gilgit, Pashtuns, Saraiki and others is getting worse with each passing day in Pakistan.

The Long Walk is the Sindhi Foundation’s initiative and it is supported by various organizations and friends of Sindh.

The Long Walk from Toronto to Ottawa will start on May 28, 2022 and it will pass through Pickering, Peterborough, Madoc and reach Ottawa on June 15, 2022. Total distance of the walk is 424 Kilometers.

The Sindhi Foundation’s main mission is To build bridges between the Sindhi people and the international community through public diplomacy. Our Walk will create an environment of unity among Sindhi people and other oppressed communities.

"We will walk, work and win together" said Sufi Laghari.

We will present a petition to the Prime Minister of Canada and we reach out to the members of the parliament in Canada.

Sufi Laghari
Sindhi Foundation
+ +1 202-378-0333
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

Long Walk Movement for Human Rights and Climate Change

You just read:

Sindhis and other oppressed people will be walking 424 kilometers in Canada

Distribution channels: Environment, Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.