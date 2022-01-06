Sindhis and other oppressed people will be walking 424 kilometers in Canada
Long Walk to highlight issues of Enforced Disappearances and Forced Conversions in Pakistan.
Our walk will highlight issues of forced conversions, enforced disappearances and create an environment of unity among Sindhi people and oppressed communities. We will walk, work and win together.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sindhi Foundation based in Washington DC, has announced the second Long Walk in Canada after the successful walk in the United States in April 2021. The object of the Long Walk is to raise awareness about “Human Rights, Climate Change and environmental justice” in Sindh and around the world.
— Sufi Laghari
The situation of minorities, especially Hindus, Christians, Hazaras, Ahmadiyyas, Baloch, people of Gilgit, Pashtuns, Saraiki and others is getting worse with each passing day in Pakistan.
The Long Walk is the Sindhi Foundation’s initiative and it is supported by various organizations and friends of Sindh.
The Long Walk from Toronto to Ottawa will start on May 28, 2022 and it will pass through Pickering, Peterborough, Madoc and reach Ottawa on June 15, 2022. Total distance of the walk is 424 Kilometers.
The Sindhi Foundation’s main mission is To build bridges between the Sindhi people and the international community through public diplomacy. Our Walk will create an environment of unity among Sindhi people and other oppressed communities.
"We will walk, work and win together" said Sufi Laghari.
We will present a petition to the Prime Minister of Canada and we reach out to the members of the parliament in Canada.
Sufi Laghari
Sindhi Foundation
+ +1 202-378-0333
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Long Walk Movement for Human Rights and Climate Change