Kimberly Beam Recounts Battle with Lymphoma and Developed a Meditation App for Teenagers

Cancer survivor bares all in What the Doctors Don’t Tell You and creates community for teenagers in her meditation app Zen for TeensUNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In What the Doctors Don’t Tell You: One Woman’s Journey Through Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Kimberly Joy Beam shares her experiences battling and surviving cancer. Her memoir is a compelling work of creative non-fiction. She starts from the day she found the lump in her collar bone, through the process of diagnosis, and treatment. She walks readers through the journey, so they understand why she transformed and her passion to live the rest of her life. She also reveals how there are many aspects of the battle against cancer that doctors cannot convey, for these are roads the individual must walk by themself. In the pages of her book, Beam shares experiences and insights for those who are undergoing any life struggle – so that readers don’t feel alone.
After Hodgkins, Beam was slammed with anxiety for the second time in her life. Her mother started to call it Post Traumatic Cancer Disorder and her doctor didn’t deny it. Beam wanted to work in a hospital and change the systemic problems she saw with the role, so she pursued a second master’s degree. In that study, she learned about meditation and mindfulness. After earning her degree, she attended weekly meditation programs, silent meditation retreats, studied breathwork under a certified breathwork instructor, and became a qualified Mindfulness Instructor through UMass Medical School. She learned she could quiet the anxiety. She found the best version of herself.
Beam designed Zen for Teens as a place for teenagers to build their individual practice and create community. The top 25 subscribing users and sharers of the app, every quarter, are awarded the title Zenbassador. Zenbassadors are invited to a 2 hour Zoom meeting with Beam and are invited to add content to the app. Zanbassadors are also invited to give feedback on the app itself, and thus help shape future versions of the app as it is developed. Meditation has been proven to be an effective integrative treatment for mental health issues, in conjunction with counseling, therapy and medical treatment. This app is available on iTunes and Google Play.
"Every experience in life contributes to who you are becoming. Every experience has the potential to change you and help create your future. I didn’t want cancer and didn’t want treatment. I blamed God for not healing me. I also see how it is one of the most glorious and terrible things I have ever been through. I changed the course of my life because of getting sick and going through treatment. It also contributed to my finding mindfulness and that led to my creating the meditation app. I would never have built Zen for Teens if I hadn’t gotten sick and walked the lonely roads I walked. I never would have built it if I hadn’t learned for myself the power that meditation holds in keeping anxiety in check," Beam says.
About the Author
Kimberly Joy Beam holds a Bachelor's degree in English, Middle School and Secondary Education from Gordon College. She has an MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College and a Master's in Social Work from West Chester University. Beam is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker in the state of Pennsylvania and a qualified mindfulness instructor through U-Mass Medical School's Center for Mindfulness. Beam was a middle school and high school English teacher for 12 years. She also worked, for five years, as a hospital social worker mainly on the pediatric, maternity, and infant ICU floors. She was assigned to the oncology floor for the last year she was working in the hospital. One of the roles she had at the start of hospital career was working in the emergency department, helping to place adolescents and adults in appropriate mental health treatment. Beam now works for a school system near where she lives as a behavioral health therapist for middle school and high school students. She developed and launched Zen for Teens, a meditation app for teenagers, in June of 2021, when she realized there wasn’t a meditation app specifically for teens – where they can add content and help create the app’s future versions.
