PARMAR TO LEAD KLINE’S GLOBAL M&A PRACTICE – VOGELSBERG TO SR. ADVISOR ROLE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kline & Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Hardeep Parmar to Vice President of the firm’s global M&A and Corporate Development practice, taking over leadership from Eric Vogelsberg, who will assume a Senior Advisor role. Parmar will build upon her current work with the investment community in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, with added responsibility for North America and all industry verticals.
“I am delighted to have Hardeep take on this vital leadership role for Kline and fully expect she will continue to provide our clients with the best-in-class expertise and M&A consulting services they have come to expect from her and Kline,” said Joe Tarantola, Kline Chairman and CEO.
In her new role, Parmar will lead Kline’s M&A team in providing advisory services for buy- and sell-side mandates, plus project finance support. She will lead and continue to grow Kline’s transactional support services, leveraging the company’s expertise across the value chain from chemical raw materials, intermediates, and specialties to consumer products in such applications as personal and home care, industrial and institutional cleaning, food and nutrition, packaging, medical diagnostics, crop care/pest control, and more.
“Hardeep is greatly admired and respected by our clients because she regularly engages with them to explore value creation opportunities and to provide much appreciated relevant recommendations,” said Vogelsberg, who noted that, in his new role, he will “remain active at Kline and with clients, supporting Hardeep in successfully assuming her new responsibilities.”
According to Tarantola, “Eric has provided 36 years of dedicated service to Kline, from his start as a chemicals industry consultant to his eventual leadership of our global chemicals practice, and then our global M&A practice. He has made a lasting impact on the legacy of Kline and our heritage in Chemicals and has earned the utmost in respect from both colleagues and clients.”
Parmar added: “I am thrilled to take on this important leadership role for Kline and am grateful to Eric for his mentorship and continued support. We have worked together on many exciting deals over the past several years, and I look forward to Eric and my team’s collaboration on the many important transactions to come in 2022 and beyond.”
About Kline
Kline, a management consulting and market research firm, elevates industry expertise with technology to deliver highly predictive and actionable data, insights, and specialist advice. We are known as “The Industry Experts,” with an enviable reputation for delivering best-in-class data and advisory services for several very targeted industry segments. For more information, visit klinegroup.com.
For more information, contact:
Lance Debler
Kline & Company
Lance.Debler@Klinegroup.com