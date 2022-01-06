Exclusive: Global Automotive Carbon Wheels Market Projected to Surpass US$234 Million, Growing at 7.8% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 [220-Pages] | Says Research Dive

The global automotive carbon wheels market is projected to experience outstanding growth in the upcoming years. Rising adoption of carbon-based wheels by automakers is fueling the growth of the market. The original equipment manufacturers sub-segment and passenger vehicles sub-segment are estimated to lead the market. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to dominate the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report on the global automotive carbon wheels market has been added by Research Dive to its repository. As per the report, the market is expected to garner US$234 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028. This report provides thorough insights into the present condition and future outlook of the global industry. The report is drafted by professional market analysts and assures to be a reliable source of data and detailed market insights for new players, investors, prevailing market players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

Factors Impacting the Automotive Carbon Wheels Market Growth:

Increasing necessity for improved fuel efficiency of vehicles is boosting the growth of the global automotive carbon wheels market. Furthermore, growing demand for luxury vehicles in the four-wheeler segment and rising adoption of carbon-based wheels by automakers are projected to give rise to profitable opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. However, absence of standardization of market and dearth of regulatory measures in emerging as well as undeveloped nations is anticipated to hinder the market growth.

Download an Exclusive PDF Sample of Automotive Carbon Wheels Market

Year Starting Biggest Discount (*OFFER Limited Period Only)

Season Starting Discount: Flat 20% OFF on Automotive Carbon Wheels Market

Purchase Option Available

Individual User (Single User) at $ 4560

Multi-User Access at $8700 TO $6960

Business User Access at $10700 TO $8560

Asia-Pacific Region to Observe Significant Automotive Carbon Wheels Market Growth

The report analyzes the global automotive carbon wheels market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia Pacific region market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.4% during the estimated timeframe. The growth of this region market is mainly owing to the rising urbanization and growing need for mobility in the emerging markets like India & China in the region.

Asia-Pacific Region Have Growth Opportunities - Get Full Report started at $2999 (Read Only)

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on the Automotive Carbon Wheels Market:

The abrupt rise of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the growth of the global automotive carbon wheels industry. In the pandemic period, automobile manufacturers faced various challenges in the production due to shortage of raw materials. Moreover, the sales of automobiles have considerably dropped amidst the crisis period. This has decreased the demand for automotive carbon wheels, thus declining the global market growth significantly. However, as soon as the pandemic situation resolves, the manufacturing of automobiles will resume and the demand for automotive carbon wheels is likely to rise, thus boosting the market growth.

How COVID-19 Pandemic Resolve the Manufacturing Challenegs for Automotive Carbon Wheels Market Growth?

The report segments the global automotive carbon wheels market into vehicle type, distribution channel, and region.

Passenger Vehicles Sub-Segment to Observe Widespread Growth

Among vehicle type segment, the passenger vehicles sub-segment is expected to experience significant growth and garner $150.2 million during the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is mostly because of the rising demand for enhancing the fuel efficacy of vehicles and car alignment for decreasing the weight of vehicles by using carbon fiber.

Original Equipment Manufacturers Sub-Segment to Experience Highest Growth

Among distribution channel segment, the original equipment manufacturers sub-segment is projected to observe highest growth by garnering $138.5 million by 2028. This is mostly because of the rising large scale manufacturing of vehicles in several categories like commercial and passenger vehicles with growing focus on fuel efficacy.

Major Players in the Automotive Carbon Wheels Market:

The report lists some of the companies profiled functioning in the global automotive carbon wheels industry including

Carbon Revolution

Dymag Group Limited

ESE Carbon,

ROTOBOX d.o.o.

Litespeed Racing LLC

HITACHI METALS, LTD.

Phoenix Wheel Company, Inc.

Rolko Kohlgrüber GmbH

Thyssenkrupp AG

Ronal Group

The report also offers several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry. - Inquire to Get access for Detailed Top Companies Development Strategy Report

For instance, in November 2021, Litespeed Racing, a company focused on the constant pursuit of weight reduction for race & street cars, launched the world's lightest carbon fiber wheel the “Carbon One”.

Related Article Links:

Contact: Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521