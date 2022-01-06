Antibody Production Market Report Up to 2031, By Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Antibody Production Market Report to 2031: The market is segmented by process, type & end user. By process, the market is categorized as (Upstream Processing (Bioreactors, Consumables), Downstream Processing (Chromatography Systems, Chromatography Resins), Filtration (Filtration Systems, Filtration Consumables & Accessories), By Type (Monoclonal, Polyclonal), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others). Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa). The report includes detailed Profiles of Leading Antibody Production Companies. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/antibody-production-market/#download_sampe_div

The study covers detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, market segments, new developments, competitive landscape, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, market opportunities, pricing analysis, gap analysis, porter’s 5 forces model, company profiling, geographical analysis, and analytical overview of the market. The rising adoption of targeted immunotherapy and increasing R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are factors driving the growth of antibody production market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Antibody Production Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy due to stringent government regulations around the globe. Eli Lilly's bamlanivimab is a potent, neutralizing IgG1 monoclonal antibody directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. However, the government-sponsored clinical trial testing of the antibody has been paused due to “potential safety concern”.

Market Driver

Rising adoption of targeted immunotherapy

The monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) are used as therapeutics in the treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and inflammatory diseases. The prevalence of infectious diseases increases the demand for monoclonal antibodies around the globe. Healthcare reforms in the emerging economies and growing investment in the antibody production market will boost the market in near future.

Market Opportunity

Expiring patent of therapeutic monoclonal antibody.

A patent is considered as the determinant for innovators to pledge market exclusivity and enables to block entry of biosimilars in the market. However, the patent disputes between companies may cause uncertainty on the validity of an innovator’s patent or influence the launch of biosimilar through strategies for prolongation of exclusivity rights of the company.

In October 2018, numerous biosimilars for adalimumab entered the European market after the expiry of the basic patent, supplementary protection certificate (SPC) and a 6-month pediatric extension, which is followed by settlement agreement, includes non-exclusive license on patents for dosage regimens for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease.

Increasing prevalence of` infectious diseases

The increasing incidence of infectious diseases, associated with increasing demand for protein therapeutics, boosts the antibody production market, globally. According to WHO, infectious diseases are world's biggest killer, which accounts for more than 13 million deaths per year, one in two deaths in developing countries. Almost 90.0% of deaths are caused due to handful of infectious diseases such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, and HIV. Due to approval of advanced drugs the therapeutics antibody drugs enhanced it growth to treat diseases such as cancer, autoimmune, metabolic & infectious diseases.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/antibody-production-market/#download_sampe_div

Competitive Landscape

GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., 3M, Abcam PLC, GeneTex, Inc., Sartorius AG , Merck KGaA, Pall Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Cellab GmbH, Pfizer Inc. are some of the key players contributing to the growth of the global Antibody Production market. The market players are adopting new strategies to stay competitive in the global market such as new product developments, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansions.

For instance, in November 2018, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, announced to launch a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors for its CD38xCD3 bispecific antibody GBR 1342. The result is driven by recent findings derived from a non-interventional human study utilizing a clinically validated CANscript platform. GBR 1342 is based on the company’s proprietary Bispecific Engagement by Antibodies based on the T cell receptor (BEAT)platform, which simultaneously targets CD38 and the CD3 T cell co-receptor. The company intends to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for GBR 1342 in solid tumors and initiate a clinical trial in 2019.

In January 2020, CytoDyn announced the filing for Breakthrough Therapy designation with the FDA, leronlimab to treat metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in patients. In February 2020, the company announced Institutional Review Board approval to initiate a Phase 2 basket trial for 22 solid tumor cancers.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else

With this new and exclusive report, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your investment, research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Antibody production market and leading companies. You will get the most recent data, opportunities, trends, and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Pharma Biotechnology Sector click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports mean that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Catherine Walker

PR at Visiongain Inc.

Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100

USA Tel: + 1 718 682 4567

EU Tel: + 353 1 695 0006

Toll Free: 00-1-646-396-5129

Email: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

Web: https://www.visiongain.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.