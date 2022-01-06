Banyan Bolsters Its Leadership, Adds Former MediaMath Executive Parker Noren as the Fintech’s EVP
Noren named EVP to focus on product strategy as the infrastructure company enters new relationships with major retailers
We believe Parker will effectively drive our product strategy focus and lay the groundwork to establish mutually beneficial partnerships within the retail sector.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banyan, the global infrastructure for item-level receipt data, has added Parker Noren as its EVP of Product Strategy. Noren, formerly Head of Corporate Strategy at MediaMath, brings over a decade of technology and consulting experience to the Banyan leadership team at a time when the company is gearing up to announce new relationships with major retailers.
— Jehan Luth, CEO Banyan
At Media Math, Noren helped determine product investment focus in partnership with technology leadership and structured and negotiated strategic partnerships with enterprise brands and ad tech ecosystem players in the US and APAC. In his former role as the Nielsen BASES Director and Innovation Business Partner, he served as an embedded consultant for a global CPG client to improve how they identified, developed, and launched new product opportunities. In addition, Noren helped clients hone in on their strategic messaging and created roadmaps for category portfolios and product launches. In both roles, Noren advised major retailers and other media and data asset owners on potential paths to effectively monetize.
“It’s a privilege to bring on such a talented executive who has a wealth of experience with product launches, direct client consulting, and knowledge of the retail space,” said Banyan CEO Jehan Luth. “We believe Parker will effectively drive our product strategy focus and lay the groundwork to establish mutually beneficial partnerships within the retail sector.”
In a professional capacity, Parker connects with individuals at every level and remains focused on doing the right thing for everyone involved when designing partnerships and alliances. His experience working with large CPG and retail companies will be essential to his success within his new role.
“The convergence of the retail, tech, and data sectors are creating nuanced rules and incremental changes that can be incredibly beneficial for retailers to succeed in the current and future economic environment,” said Noren. “This presents a unique opportunity for Banyan to influence and change how retailers view their business infrastructure and the opportunity for monetary gains through a compliant and consumer-value based program.”
About Banyan
As global infrastructure company for item-level receipt data, Banyan makes it easy for consumers to connect their receipts to the apps and services they choose. Powered by the Banyan API, merchants can seamlessly and securely monetize these connections, while unlocking powerful insights and new marketing opportunities. Banyan provides our merchant partners complete transparency and control, while our privacy-by-design architecture requires consumer consent before any receipts are shared. Financial Institutions, Fintechs, and consumer apps for the first time gain access to item-level transaction data, enabling them to create incredible experiences and products for their customers.
