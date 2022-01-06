Submit Release
News Search

There were 751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,646 in the last 365 days.

Run From the Frustrations of the Outside World into the Welcoming Arms of Fiction New Audiobook "Unpredictable and Fun"

An exciting ride with vivid descriptions of exotic locations and lively characters from centuries past.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Corbett’s New Edition of “Mr. Nachron’s List” is a blend of romance, history and science fiction with South Florida as its hub.

Who is the beautiful young leper that seduces Ron during his unintended trip to Panama?

Why would Richard Feynman, a noted twentieth-century physicist, pick up Ron hitchhiking in a New Mexico desert?

If you knew that there was something on the other side of a door that shouldn’t logically exist, would you go through it? Ron Maddock wasn’t the type of person to back slowly and sensibly away. It wasn’t just curiosity. His compulsion to cross that threshold was fueled by an appetite for stimuli that his normal routine wasn’t providing. Suddenly, Ron entered a world where the passage of time and a sequence of events were out of order.

He wasn’t facing this strangeness alone. Two strong women and a peculiar little man provided the incentive and the means to navigate an improbable array of obstacles. In Mr. Nachron’s List, Ron Maddock discovers that some of the most vivid images of a modern world may be found in artifacts of an older one.

“Mr. Nachron’s List” is an enjoyable surreal adventure of time travel and exploration of a world that is captivating. A short tale fraught with complications and fascinating characters. This is one of those interesting books that you don’t necessarily see the ending or plot twists coming…. If you are a fan of surrealism and quirk, this is a definite must listen.” AudioBookReviewer.com

Along with “Mr. Nachron’s List” and “Laughter of the Damned” (a satirical sendup of heaven and hell), Mike Corbett has authored tactical books on poker and backgammon. He is fascinated by the wavering border between reality and fantasy and he is a master of the transition from observation to interpretation. Corbett established an international reputation during decades of high level game competition in addition to providing entertaining lectures and contributions to periodicals on game theory.

Audiobook Available on Amazon, Audible, iTunes
www.MikeCorbettBooks.com

###

Danielle Bastarache
Centrifugal Publishing
+1 954-562-7198
Danielle@CentrifugalPublishing.com

You just read:

Run From the Frustrations of the Outside World into the Welcoming Arms of Fiction New Audiobook "Unpredictable and Fun"

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.