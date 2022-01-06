Electronic Warfare Market Growth and key Industry Players, Analysis and Forecasts to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing number of security breaches in defense agencies and extensive rise in investment in the defense & foreign intelligence

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Electronic Warfare Market is forecasted to be worth USD 36.75 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of geospatial intelligence, rising cybercrimes involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric warfare, and growing investment in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.

The market research report on Electronic Warfare market, samples and measures quality data on the overall business environment for the forecast period 2020-2027. Comprehensive data on growing investment pockets evaluated in the report on Electronic Warfare market are powered and backed by human answers.

The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Electronic Warfare market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Electronic Warfare market:

The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.

Further Key Highlights

In May 2020, BAE Systems announced the completion of the accusation of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers.

The Defense Intelligence is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the projected period owing to its higher incorporation of intelligence protocols, including the nextgen communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, information fusion & data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Electronic Warfare Market on the basis of Application, Platform, Component, Type, and Region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Military Commands

Homeland Security & Cyber Protection

Military Critical Infrastructure

Routine Operations

Emergency Services

Transportation System

Others

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Land

Airborne

Naval

Joint

Space

Key Features of the Electronic Warfare Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

