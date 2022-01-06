Global Green Hydrogen Market to surpass USD 37 Billion by 2031
PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Green Hydrogen Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 37 Billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 55.01% between 2021 and 2031. According to the report, the presence of favorable government measures pushing towards the hydrogen economy coupled with growing environmental alarms regarding rising carbon emissions from fossil fuel usage is anticipated to boost the demand for the hydrogen economy. This trend is expected to offer a potential growth landscape for the market over the forecast years.
“European Hydrogen Backbone is a measure taken by the European Union to enhance the dedicated hydrogen transport infrastructure in Europe. The European hydrogen backbone initiative has been joined by many other operators from 11 European countries. The estimated total investment for the advancement of infrastructure is approximately USD 45 billion. The hydrogen infrastructure maps which are available today reflect the perspectives of 23 gas transmission system operators (TSOs) on how infrastructure will grow to attain decarburization goals. These policies have contributed to the speedy growth of the green hydrogen market”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.
Green Hydrogen Market: Key Players
Linde (Ireland)
Guangdong Synergy Hydrogen Power Technology (China)
Siemens (Germany)
H&R Olwerke Schindler (Germany)
Cummins and Enbridge Gas (Canada)
Wind to Gas Energy GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Toshiba (Japan)
Nel (Norway)
Other Prominent Players
Get FREE Sample copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-1012
Note- This report sample includes
Brief Introduction to the research report.
Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)
Research methodology
Key Player mentioned in the report
Data presentation
Market Taxonomy
Size & Share Analysis
Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis
(Get the fastest 12 Hours free sample report delivery from Fatpos Global. The final sample report covers COVID-19 Analysis.)
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising Government Strategies
European Hydrogen Backbone is a measure taken by the European Union to enhance the dedicated hydrogen transport infrastructure in Europe. The European hydrogen backbone initiative has been joined by many other operators from 11 European countries. The estimated total investment for the advancement of infrastructure is approximately USD 45 billion. The hydrogen infrastructure maps which are available today reflect the perspectives of 23 gas transmission system operators (TSOs) on how infrastructure will grow to attain decarburization goals. These policies have contributed to the speedy growth of the green hydrogen market.
Increasing Investment
Increased investment in the growth of green hydrogen and attaining net-zero net carbon emissions are two main factors driving the green hydrogen market. Many companies all across the globe are increasing their wind portfolio. Thus, the increasing investment for manufacturing green hydrogen and the growing utilization of green hydrogen from the end-user industry has further driven the growth of the green hydrogen market.
Get up to 35% discount on this report at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/request-discount-1012
Restraint
High production cost
The production cost of the green hydrogen market is high. The set up of industry, plant and many other components makes the total production cost huge. Thus, the high production cost acts as a restraint in Green Hydrogen Market.
Green Hydrogen Market is divided by Technology Type into Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer, Alkaline Electrolyzer, and Solid Oxide Electrolyzer. Alkaline Electrolyzer segment to be a larger contributor to Green Hydrogen Market growth during the forecast period. This is due to its high operating time capacity and low investment cost. Alkaline electrolysis uses several kinds of electrolytes that are extensively available and also cheap to produce. Electrolytes used in alkaline electrolysis can be easily replicable or exchangeable and also cover a very minimal corrosive influence on both electrodes. All these factors drive the growth of Alkaline Electrolyzer segment.
In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Green Hydrogen market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Technology into Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer, Alkaline Electrolyzer, and Solid Oxide Electrolyzer; By Renewable source into Wind and Solar. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.
Ask your queries regarding customization at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/customize-request-1012
About US
Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We have trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness.
Adam Belfort
“European Hydrogen Backbone is a measure taken by the European Union to enhance the dedicated hydrogen transport infrastructure in Europe. The European hydrogen backbone initiative has been joined by many other operators from 11 European countries. The estimated total investment for the advancement of infrastructure is approximately USD 45 billion. The hydrogen infrastructure maps which are available today reflect the perspectives of 23 gas transmission system operators (TSOs) on how infrastructure will grow to attain decarburization goals. These policies have contributed to the speedy growth of the green hydrogen market”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.
Green Hydrogen Market: Key Players
Linde (Ireland)
Guangdong Synergy Hydrogen Power Technology (China)
Siemens (Germany)
H&R Olwerke Schindler (Germany)
Cummins and Enbridge Gas (Canada)
Wind to Gas Energy GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Toshiba (Japan)
Nel (Norway)
Other Prominent Players
Get FREE Sample copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-1012
Note- This report sample includes
Brief Introduction to the research report.
Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)
Research methodology
Key Player mentioned in the report
Data presentation
Market Taxonomy
Size & Share Analysis
Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis
(Get the fastest 12 Hours free sample report delivery from Fatpos Global. The final sample report covers COVID-19 Analysis.)
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising Government Strategies
European Hydrogen Backbone is a measure taken by the European Union to enhance the dedicated hydrogen transport infrastructure in Europe. The European hydrogen backbone initiative has been joined by many other operators from 11 European countries. The estimated total investment for the advancement of infrastructure is approximately USD 45 billion. The hydrogen infrastructure maps which are available today reflect the perspectives of 23 gas transmission system operators (TSOs) on how infrastructure will grow to attain decarburization goals. These policies have contributed to the speedy growth of the green hydrogen market.
Increasing Investment
Increased investment in the growth of green hydrogen and attaining net-zero net carbon emissions are two main factors driving the green hydrogen market. Many companies all across the globe are increasing their wind portfolio. Thus, the increasing investment for manufacturing green hydrogen and the growing utilization of green hydrogen from the end-user industry has further driven the growth of the green hydrogen market.
Get up to 35% discount on this report at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/request-discount-1012
Restraint
High production cost
The production cost of the green hydrogen market is high. The set up of industry, plant and many other components makes the total production cost huge. Thus, the high production cost acts as a restraint in Green Hydrogen Market.
Green Hydrogen Market is divided by Technology Type into Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer, Alkaline Electrolyzer, and Solid Oxide Electrolyzer. Alkaline Electrolyzer segment to be a larger contributor to Green Hydrogen Market growth during the forecast period. This is due to its high operating time capacity and low investment cost. Alkaline electrolysis uses several kinds of electrolytes that are extensively available and also cheap to produce. Electrolytes used in alkaline electrolysis can be easily replicable or exchangeable and also cover a very minimal corrosive influence on both electrodes. All these factors drive the growth of Alkaline Electrolyzer segment.
In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Green Hydrogen market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Technology into Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer, Alkaline Electrolyzer, and Solid Oxide Electrolyzer; By Renewable source into Wind and Solar. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.
Ask your queries regarding customization at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/customize-request-1012
About US
Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We have trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness.
Adam Belfort
Fatpos Global
+1 484-775-0523
Support@fatposglobal.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn