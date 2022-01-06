Vaccine Market Trending factors & Growth Drivers Impact Globally

Emergen Research Logo

Rise in prevalence of infectious diseases and increased investment in vaccine development activities are some key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Vaccine Market size is expected to reach USD 77.90 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 7.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. An increase in prevalence of infectious diseases is a key factor driving global vaccine market revenue growth.

Rise in prevalence of infectious diseases globally increases the healthcare burden of diseases on countries and affects their socio-economic development. Emergence of drug-resistant microbial strains that have affected the fight against infectious diseases such as pneumonia, cholera, malaria, and diarrhea, among others. Rising demand for new drugs to replace those that have lost effectiveness and investment in research and development of vaccines is augmenting growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights

In August 2021, Pfizer and BioNTech announced a collaboration with Brazil’s Eurofarma to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine doses for Latin American countries. COMIRNATY will be manufactured by Eurofarma with Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing and supply chain network. Eurofarma will get raw materials for the drug from the U.S. and manufacturing will begin in 2022. Vaccine production is expected to exceed 100 million finished doses yearly which will be exclusively distributed within Latin America.

Monovalent vaccine segment revenue is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. A monovalent vaccine is designed to immunize single microorganism and antigen (for example, measles vaccine). This type of vaccine is preferable for development of a strong immune response.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Pfizer, Inc., CSL Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Serum Institute of India Pvt., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sanofi Pasteur SA, Emergent Biosolutions, Inc., and Biological E.

Regional Bifurcation of the Vaccine Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global Vaccine market on the basis of type, patient type, technology, disease, route of administration, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Monovalent Vaccines

Multivalent Vaccines

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pediatric Patients

Adult Patients

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Inactivated & Subunit Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

