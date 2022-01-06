Wireless Audio Devices Market Opportunities, Trends, Insights, Product Type and Outlook 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 49.29 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 18.8%, Market Trends –Growing preferences among consumers for portable devices

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Wireless Audio Devices Market is expected to reach USD 194.85 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for wireless audio devices from the commercial sectors and rising technological advancement for the production of innovation devices. Increasing investments in the R&D by the OEMs for the production of advanced devices is augmenting the demand for the industry.

This report on the global Wireless Audio Devices Market equips the reader with all essential tools to decipher their standing in the industry based on the growth of revenue or sales. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Wireless Audio Devices Market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Wireless Audio Devices Market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Wireless Audio Devices Market industry to give an overall analysis.

In addition, the study on the Wireless Audio Devices Market for the forecast period, 2017 – 2027 quantifies the share occupied by the prominent players of the industry and enlightens the business owners from the fast-growing investment pockets and competitive landscape. Furthermore, the industry is classified into various segments with a detailed assessment of each and every aspect such as gross margin, profits, import and export status and others. All vital statistics are presented with the help of charts, tables and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated into any business presentation.

Key Highlights From The Report

Key participants include Harman International Industries, Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. Kg, DEI Holdings, Inc., Plantronics, Inc., Sonos, Inc., and VIZIO, Inc., among others.

The increasing flexibility, improved audio quality, better battery life, and lightweight feature of the wireless speaker systems have resulted in the increased demand for the product.

The Bluetooth accounted for the largest market share of the wireless Audio devices Market in 2019. In comparison to other wireless audio transmission technologies, Bluetooth consumes less power. In order to increase the adoption of Bluetooth, key smartphone manufacturers are planning to include Bluetooth 5.0 technology in smartphones.

The commercial sector has a wide usage of wireless audio devices due to the growing demand for wireless infotainment devices.

Asia-Pacific has the highest adoption rate in the market due to the increasing urban middle-class population in countries such as China, Japan, and India and the increasing disposable income of the consumers.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Wireless Audio Devices Market on the basis of Product, Technology, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wireless Headsets & Microphones

Sound Bars

Speaker systems

Other Products

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Airplay

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Consumer

Commercial

Others

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Wireless Audio Devices Market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Wireless Audio Devices Market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2017 and 2018?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Wireless Audio Devices Market growth worldwide?

The report segments the Wireless Audio Devices Market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Wireless Audio Devices Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Wireless Audio Devices Market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Wireless Audio Devices Market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Wireless Audio Devices Market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Wireless Audio Devices Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Wireless Audio Devices Market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

