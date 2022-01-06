Florida Digital Service Names Jeremy Rodgers Chief Information Security Officer

TALLAHASSEE, FL – State Chief Information Officer (CIO) James “Jamie” Grant is pleased to announce that Jeremy Rodgers has joined the Florida Digital Service (FL[DS]) team as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

As FL[DS] continues building a cybersecurity center of excellence for all Floridians, Rodgers’ 20 plus years of industry experience will be invaluable in expanding Florida’s cybersecurity initiatives. Rodgers joins the FL[DS] team with both private and public sector cybersecurity experience, having worked for an international information technology company for over 20 years while simultaneously serving in the Navy Reserve for the last 10 years. In the private sector, Jeremy’s last five years were spent focused as a client architect partner with the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and other governmental entities to assist with intelligence and security analytics. As a Navy Reservist, Jeremy has experience in operations at U.S. Cyber Command in Fort Meade, Maryland, as well as serving as a Cyber-Intel Division Officer.

State CIO Grant shared “Our relentless pursuit of top tier talent continues to pay off with the addition of Jeremy to the FL[DS] team. With the support from our partners in the Florida Legislature, FL[DS] has consistently increased and strengthened Florida’s digital capabilities. The depth and breadth of Jeremy’s experience makes him uniquely qualified to lead our cybersecurity team and implement additional innovations across the enterprise.”

J. Todd Inman, Secretary of Management Services commented, “The expertise Jeremy brings to this role will be instrumental in further supporting the administration’s dedication to a more secure technology landscape for state agencies and taxpayers alike.”

Rodgers added “I look forward to working with the fantastic team State CIO Grant has in place. Together, we will empower our people to solve problems and deliver solutions for all stakeholders.”

