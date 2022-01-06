Training Webinar To Help Businesses Boost Their Blogging & Content Marketing For 2022
Training webinar looks at how business owners can take advantage of this powerful marketing tool.
This session will help you reduce your stress levels when creating a blog, create content quickly and give them confidence knowing that they are bringing value to their customers throughout 2022.”BELFAST, ANTRIM, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Google 59% of shoppers say they’ll research a product before making an in-store or online purchase.
— Trainer Tina Calder of Excalibur Press
One of the ways they will conduct research is to check out a company’s website and, in particular, the blog section.
A DemandMetric study revealed 68% of consumers spend time reading about the brands that interest them and in 2019 54% of Fortune 500 companies had a public facing blog.
UK based multi-disciplinary marketing and communications agency Excalibur Press’ latest training webinar looks at how business owners can take advantage of this powerful marketing tool.
Delivered by trainer and content strategist Tina Calder, the session How To Supercharge Your Blogging & Content Marketing For 2022 which takes place on Friday January 21, and will take attendees through the secrets of creating blog content for their business.
Speaking ahead of the session Tina Calder said: “It’s unquestionable that the rise of content marketing and blogging cannot be ignored by businesses wanting to increase their digital footprint online.
“However, for many business owners the thought of writing a blog and publishing it can be a daunting experience. From lack of confidence and ideas to not knowing what will resonate with their potential customers the blog and content marketing often gets put to the end of the ‘to do’ list
“In this session we are going to focus on helping people first create a list of content ideas and find out how they can work out what to write about when creating their content. The session will also outline the different types of blogs businesses can create as well as showing examples and run through practical templates for writing a quick and easy blog.”
The 90 minute session will also take attendees through everything from what types of blogging you can do for your business, how to create quick and easy blog posts, what are the key ingredients to a successful blog and how to come up with ideas for your blog.
Tina added: “Throughout this session I will be revealing all the tools we use at Excalibur Press to create good quality content for our clients as well as lift the lid on the secrets other social media professionals don’t want you to know.
“We’ll even cover the structure of a blog, language, rules and tone, where to publish your blog and how to get it seen by others.
“This session will help businesses reduce their stress levels when it comes to creating a blog, create content quickly and give them confidence knowing that they are bringing value to their customers throughout 2022.”
This is the second webinar in a new year series by Excalibur Press with the first being How To Set Up Your Social Media Content Strategy & Plan For 2022 which takes place on Friday January 7, book now at excaliburpress.co.uk/social-webinar-2022.
For more information and booking details for How To Supercharge Your Blogging & Content Marketing For 2022 on Friday January 21, go to excaliburpress.co.uk/blog-webinar
