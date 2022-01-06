Bacterial Amylase Market 2021 : Top Factors That Are Leading The Demand Around The Global

Bacterial Amylase Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amylases are one of the main enzymes used in industry. Such enzymes hydrolyze the starch molecules into polymers composed of glucose units. Amylases have potential application in a wide number of industrial processes such as food, fermentation, and pharmaceutical industries. α-Amylases can be obtained from plants, animals, and microorganisms.

However, enzymes from fungal and bacterial sources have dominated applications in industrial sectors. The production of α-amylase is essential for conversion of starches into oligosaccharides. Starch is an important constituent of the human diet and is a major storage product of many economically important crops such as wheat, rice, maize, tapioca, and potato. Starch-converting enzymes are used in the production of maltodextrin, modified starches, or glucose and fructose syrups. Many microbial α-amylases has applications in different industrial sectors such as food, textile, paper and detergent industries. The production of α-amylases has generally been carried out using submerged fermentation, but solid-state fermentation systems appear as a promising technology.

The properties of each α-amylase such as thermostability, pH profile, pH stability, and Ca-independency are important in the development of fermentation process. This review focuses on the production of bacterial and fungal α-amylases, their distribution, structural-functional aspects, physical and chemical parameters, and the use of these enzymes in industrial applications.

Companies Covered:

BIO-CAT Company, Lallemand, Tokyo Chemical Industry, Worthington Biochemical, American Biosystems, Prozomix, DrFormulas, Gusmer Enterprises.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

At the beginning of 2020, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Bacterial Amylase industries have also been greatly affected.

Top Impacting Factors

Alpha and beta amylase enzymes from the wide range of bacterialspecies are finding applications in the several industries such as food processing, alcoholic beverages, chocolate syrups, and confectionary, which has been boosting the demand for bacterial amylase.

Growth in the animal feed industry is expected to enlarge the market for bacterial amylase. The innovative progress in the starter feed and starchy feed processing such as corn grain, different animal feed syrups, etc., is likely to drive the adoption of bacterial amylase during the forecast period.

Market Trends

Rise in Consumption of Amylase in Beverages to Boost the Bacterial Amylase Market Growth

Enzymes perform numerous functions in beverages. They can help increase yields, form nutrients for fermentation, promote processing and change the finished product’s color, flavor, and clarity. Thus, alcoholic, and non-alcoholic beverage development requires enzymes such as bacterial amylase.

Alpha-amylases play a prominent part in the beer and other alcoholic drinks. In these products, alpha-amylases have three key functions—sugar formation to be used during fermentation; viscosity control; and chill-proofing in beer.

In addition, the primary applicability of amylases in the sugar industry is the formation of high-fructose corn syrups which are used as sweeteners for soft drinks in huge quantities in the beverage industry.

The production of advanced processing technique for fruit juice and the acceptance of packaged fruit juices is anticipated to boost demand for the bacterial amylase market.

Rise in Demand for Nutritious Animal Feed to Fuel the Demand for Bacterial Amylase

The rise in production of industrial livestock is the main factor that drives thegrowth of the bacterial amylase market. Increase in meat consumption fueled by health-conscious consumers has propelled industrial livestock production levels. This has generated a need for additives that are nutritious and promotes animal health.

Animal feed is produced on a large scale for improving farm animal diets. This in turn improves the diets of eggs, milk, and meat products. Bacterial amylase is gaining reputation in the preparation of animal feed as it plays an important role in uplifting digestibility, improving texture, taste and improve animal performance.

Bacterial amylase also plays a key role in enhancing animal health and efficiency, thus providing a significant boost to future growth for the animal feed industry.

Whereas investment in research and development (R&D) to improve food fortification processes is predicted in the coming years to open up various opportunities for growth in the bacterial amylase market.

Key Benefits of the Report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the bacterial amylase industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the bacterial amylase market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight the BACTERIAL amylase market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed bacterial amylase market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

