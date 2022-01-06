Liquid Biopsy Market to Reach USD 5.53 Billion by 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Surge in number of cancer patients and rise in preference for minimally invasive procedures are some key factors driving liquid biopsy market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid Biopsy Market size is expected to reach USD 5.53 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in demand for early detection of cancer is a key factor driving global liquid biopsy market revenue growth.

Liquid biopsy is a safe and popular procedure carried out during examination of cancer. The procedure is easy and minimally invasive, allows early detection and diagnosis of cancer, and helps in identification of cancer treatment. Surge in preference for non-invasive procedures is driving private and public funding to support research activities in the liquid biopsy field.

The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Liquid Biopsy market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

Further Key Highlights

Assay Kits segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing demand for liquid biopsy tests. High demand for these assays in hospitals and cancer clinics for early diagnosis is driving revenue growth of this segment.

Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 as liquid biopsy based on ctDNA analysis has shed new light on monitoring of cancer and molecular diagnostics. Liquid biopsy based ctDNA testing opens doors to potential uses such as analysis of effectiveness of cancer treatment, early detection and screening of primary cancer or recurrence, and identification of treatment-resistant genetic variations.

Hospitals and physician laboratories segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to high number of cancer cases registered in hospitals. Emergence of cancer specialty hospitals in developing countries with availability of advanced procedures such as liquid biopsy are driving revenue growth of this segment. Wide application of liquid biopsy across physician laboratory settings is also contributing to growth of this segment.

The report analyses the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Liquid Biopsy market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Liquid Biopsy research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Guardant Health, Inc., RainDance Technologies, Inc., Biocept, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Trovagene, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. among others. and others as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Key Features of the Liquid Biopsy Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Emergen Research has segmented the global liquid biopsy market on the basis of product, circulating biomarkers, sample type, disease, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Assays Kits

Instruments

Services

Circulating Biomarkers Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)

Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA)

Other Circulating Biomarkers

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Blood Sample based

Urine Sample based

Other Bio Fluids based

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Oncology

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma Cancer

Other Cancers

Non-cancer disease

