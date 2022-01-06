Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size Worth USD 147.94 Billion by 2030 at 38.6% CAGR

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of EVs due to rising carbon emissions and demand for green energy are some key factors

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market size reached USD 5.64 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 38.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) is expected to drive market revenue growth, as carbon emissions continue to rise and more stringent norms are being deployed.

A new market intelligence study on the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market incorporates proprietary techniques and assessment tools to screen the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market for the forecast period, 2020-2030. Additionally, valuable insights pertaining to the market size, share and growth rate of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market offers a greater chance of success for all – business owners, products, and innovative technology.

Download Pdf Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/87

Key Highlights

E-mobility service provider segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly robust CAGR during the forecast period as E-mobility service providers offer optimal monetization, leading to increased network profitability, more freedom of choice, and improved electric fleet management.

Normal charge segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to rising demand for normal chargers among the working class owing to low cost, particularly in developing countries with larger demographics and increasing need for low-cost charging.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Increasing demand for affordably priced electric vehicles for regular usage is expected to boost market revenue growth in this region.

To Request for discount@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/87

The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations. Chargepoint, Inc., Tesla Inc., Chargemaster Limited (BP Pulse), ABB Ltd, Electrify America LLC, EV Connect, Inc., Greenlots, SemaConnect, Inc., ClipperCreek, Inc., and Siemens AG.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

Directly Purchase/Place an Order for a copy of this research report at

@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/87

Emergen Research has segmented the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure on the basis of provider, charging infrastructure, charging level, vehicle type, installation type, application, and region:

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2030)

Charging Point Operator

E-Mobility Service Provider

Charging Hubs

Charging Infrastructure Outlook (Volume, Million Units, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2030)

CCS

Chademo

Normal Charge

Tesla Super Charger

Type-2 (IEC 62196)

Charging Level Outlook (Volume, Million Units, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2030)

Level 1 (120 V)

Level 2 ( 240 V)

Level 3 (200V -600V)

Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2030)

Electric Bike

Plug-in Hybrid PEV

EV Passenger Cars

Heavy Delivery Vans

Others

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/87

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

Explore Similar Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Vaccine Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vaccine-market

Electronic Warfare Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electronic-warfare-market

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market

Blue Hydrogen Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blue-hydrogen-market

Surgical Robotics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/surgical-robotics-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.