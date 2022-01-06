Smart Lock Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.0% till 2028, Claims Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing concerns regarding safety and security of property and valuables, rising penetration of smart devices, and growing adoption of smart home automation

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Latest Report Published by Emergen Research, The Smart Lock Market Size is expected to reach USD 8.87 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period. Increasing need for safety and security of property, personal items, and other valuable items, rising adoption of smart home automation systems, growing preference for smart locks in commercial and corporate buildings, and rapid advancements in the smart lock technology are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Smart locks are IoT-enable entry devices that do not require keys and help users remotely access door locks via smartphones and other smart devices. Smart locks use Wi-Fi, mobile applications, and voice assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri to lock and unlock doors, grant access to guests, and send alert when doors remain opened or unlocked.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Smart Lock market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Growing use of smart locks in hospitality sector to improve in-room security and to regulate access to authorized individuals in factories, airports, banks, and defense zones, among others are some other key factors fueling the revenue growth of the market.

Key companies in the market include Assa Abloy AB, Allegion Plc., dormakaba Holding AG, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., SALTO Systems, Onity, Inc., Samsung SDS, Panasonic Corporation, The Master Lock Company, and Godrej Group.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

Deadbolts segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market between 2021 and 2028 owing to increasing demand for deadbolts in residential and commercial buildings as they offer enhanced security and durability. Rising adoption of touch-screen deadbolt and smart deadbolts owing to their easy installation and remote control is also contributing to the revenue growth of the segment.

Biometric segment revenue is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of biometric smart locks that offer palm, face, iris, voice, and fingerprint recognition in residential and commercial buildings. Revenue growth of this segment can also be attributed to growing demand for smart locks integrated with 3D biometric fingerprint sensors and robust security software that offer enhanced security and improved user convenience.

Wi-Fi segment revenue is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to increasing advancement in Wi-Fi networks, improvement in remote control capabilities of Wi-Fi-enabled smart locks, and real-time alerts delivered by Wi-Fi-based smart locks that ensure higher level of security and safe smart home experience.

Residential segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share in the global market owing to increasing adoption of smart locks in smart residential buildings to address the growing concerns surrounding security and safety of residents, growing trend of smart homes, and rising investment to equip new residential infrastructure with smart windows, sensors, and other integrated security features.

In May 2021, Assa Abloy AB, which is a Swedish lock maker, acquired Sure-Loc, which is a U.S.-based supplier of residential locks and related hardware. The acquisition is expected to bolster the former’s global position in the smart lock market.

Competitive Hierarchy:

The latest research report studies the major market players, their regional presence, industry share, and production facilities.

The report offers significant data pertaining to these market competitors’ company profiles, product types, and application outlook.

Moreover, the pricing models and gross margins of these industry majors have also been mentioned in the report.

Additional parameters of the global Smart Lock market report:

The latest research study endows the reader with a comprehensive analysis of the product types of the global Smart Lock market, categorizing the relevant information into the market share, production growth rate, and profit valuation of each product type. The study focuses on the wide-ranging application landscape of the market, segmenting it into the market share, estimated growth rate, and the forecast product demand for each application type.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global smart lock market on the basis of lock type, authentication method, communication protocol, application outlook, and region:

Lock Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Lever Handles

Deadbolts

Padlocks

Others

Authentication Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pin Code

Biometric

RFID Cards

Communication Protocol Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional & Government

Research objectives:

The global Smart Lock market report studies the worldwide market consumption rate in terms of value and volume.

It identifies the various sub-segments of the market structure.

It proffers information regarding the leading global manufacturers in this industry, describing their market value & share, sales volume, competitive analysis, SWOT analysis, and development strategies adopted during the forecast timeline.

The report describes the key industry players, with respect to their individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the global market, and explains the factors related to their market growth potential, drivers, opportunities, threats, and industry-specific challenges.

Furthermore, the report underpins the strategic developments occurring in the global Smart Lock market, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, as well as new product launches.

