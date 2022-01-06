Gaming Mouse Market Size| See Huge Growth for New Normal Research Report (2021 – 2028)

Emergen Research Logo

Gaming Mouse Market Size – USD 3.50 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.2%, Market Trends- Surging demand for highly responsive gaming mouse

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent analysis by Emergen Research, the global gaming mouse market size was USD 3.50 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 9.50 Billion at a CAGR of 13.2% by 2028.

Implementation of wireless technology in mouse along with increasing consumer spending for realistic gaming experience are driving gaming mouse market growth

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing acceptance of e-sports as a profession, growing consumer preference for simulated gaming experience, and rise in investments by private investors in gaming technology in the region.

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology

Key players operating in the global gaming mouse market include Corsair, Genius, HyperX, Logitech, Roccat, Microsoft, MADSCATZ, Razer, RAPPOO, and BLOODY among others. Rising investments by the key industry players in R&D for product enhancement will bolster gaming mouse market growth over the analysis period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global gaming mouse market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, end-use and region:

Product Type Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

MMO Mouse

Moba Mouse

FPS Mouse

RTS Mouse

ALL-Purpose Mouse

Distribution Channel Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Online

Retail Stores

End-use Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Personal

Internet Cafe

