Global Smart Irrigation Market is Projected to Grow at an Annualized Rate of 15.5% During the Period 2021-2027

Increasing government initiatives regarding water conservation and the growing need for an enhanced and effective automated irrigation system

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market study titled ‘Global Smart Irrigation Market’, released by Emergen Research, takes note of the most prominent growth potentials of the market, which assists industry stakeholders in comprehending the most recent market trends and growth prospects, besides helping them determine the prevailing growth opportunities and competitive scenarios of the market.

According to Latest Updates, Smart Irrigation Market will be worth USD 2,877.9 Million by 2027. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of IoT based smart irrigation devices by farmers and growers to produce healthier crops.

Rising smart cities across several countries in the world are expected to increase the adoption of controllers. The development of smart cities is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players in the market of smart irrigation controller. The demand for advanced irrigation systems in countries with severe weather conditions is most likely to propel the industry's growth.

The growing implementation of information communication technologies and IoT is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The cost benefits gained due to the usage of automated irrigation infrastructure are among the key driving factors of the industry.

The latest report sums up the changes constantly taking place in the global Smart Irrigation market with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and pays special attention to the market dynamics and trends. The global health crisis induced by the coronavirus outbreak has led to dramatic changes in the market, significantly altering the global economic scenario. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about major disruptions to the supply chains of the Smart Irrigation industry, as well as volatility in prices and demands for products.

Furthermore, the report delivers a preliminary and a future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the global market. These interpretations are thus expected to provide a better understanding of this industry vertical.

Key participants include The Toro Company, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim, Hunter Industries, HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc., Weathermatic, Rachio Inc., Manna Irrigation, Galcon, and Stevens Water Monitoring Systems, among others.

The increasing penetration rate of smartphones in the developing economies offers growth opportunities for the future as some of the irrigation controller providers are delivering voice assistance service based automated scheduling for irrigation. The increasing usage of smartphones by the developing economies' population can help the farmers obtain information on weather change and Climate data.

The study of the historical background of the global market demand has been conducted, keeping in mind all the organic and inorganic innovations introduced in the market. Therefore, the latest report offers precise estimates of the global market size over the projected period, and further include the primary factors influencing the growth in global market demand.

Key Highlights From The Report

In 2018, a Bluetooth-enabled tap timer, BTT, was launched by the Hunter Industries. An app-controlled light irrigation is provided by BTT for small lawn areas, flowers, greenhouses, plants, and nurseries.

The non-Agriculture segment held the largest market share of 58.6% in the year 2019, owing to the increasing adoption of the smart irrigation controllers by the commercial and residential land contractors.

The Weather-based system is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 15.6% over the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of weather-based systems by the contractors and managers of commercial building and golf course and landscaping.

The Controllers are the most widely used component in the global smart irrigation market as the technologically advanced smart controllers can automatically adjust schedules for irrigation to any environmental changes by using the sensor and weather data.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the increasing investments and emergence of a large number of startups.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Irrigation Market on the basis of System Type, Component, Application, and region:

System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sensor-based system

Weather-based system

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sensors

Controllers

Water Flow Meters

Others (Wireless communication equipment, routers, gateways)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Agricultural (open field, greenhouses)

Non-Agricultural (Golf Courses, Residential, sports ground, Turf & Landscapes, Forestry)

Market Estimation Timeline:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

