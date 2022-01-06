Global Smart Glass Market is projected to reach USD 13.19 billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for smart glass across the automobile industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart glass provides protection from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays by reducing glare, assists in heat management within vehicles, as well as reduce energy consumption, making the vehicle efficient all throughout.

According to a recent report by Emergen Research, Global Smart Glass Market is projected to reach USD 13.19 billion by 2027. Renewed confidence of consumers within the economy coupled with greater spending boosted the sales of light-and heavy-duty vehicles.

The demand for automotive glass is driven by several factors. The replacement volume of glasses is likely to grow with rise in the total vehicle population and kilometers driven. Adverse road conditions with difficult weather is likely to stimulate the demand for automotive glass replacement.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Smart Glass market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The usage of smart glass is ideal for aviation, automobile and the other transportation applications requiring heat and glare management. Throughout the automotive sector, smart glass is employed in applications like windows, rearview mirrors, sunroofs, and windshields.

Major Key Players Included:

Gentex Corporation, AGC Inc., NSG Group, Saint-Gobain, View Inc., AGP Americas, Smartglass International, Polytronix, Hitachi Chemicals, SPD Control Systems, Innovative Glass Corp, Fuyao Glass, TaiwanGlass Group and Central Glass. among others.

Key factors affecting the growth of the global Smart Glass market:

In November 2018, View Dynamic Glass, a US-based smart glass company, received one of the biggest VC investments of USD 1.1 billion from SoftBank Vision Fund. This is to manufacture “dynamic” glass windows that can change the tint to let in the right amount of natural light without obstructing views.

The electrochromic smart glass technology dominated the market in 2019. The electrochromic technology has been utilized in rearview mirrors across the automotive sector. With the recent advancements, it is additionally found suitable for windows as well as sunroofs. Although the electrochromic smart window technology isn't used in abundance within the design or building applications, it's expected to revolutionize the design sector in the upcoming years, accounting for a prominent share of the market by 2025. Commercial building especially corporate and government bodies are expected to be early adopters of the electrochromic technology.

The transportation application is anticipated to have the largest share of the smart glass market throughout forecasted period, as several automobile makers are incorporating smart glass materials in their vehicle to get benefited from its remote access capability, dynamic light emission adjustment properties and antiglare property.

Geographical Overview:

The latest report broadly categorizes the global Smart Glass market into several geographical terrains, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The study is inclusive of essential information relevant to each region in this broad industry segment, along with the key drivers of the regional market growth.

The report further estimates the revenue accumulated by these regions over the forecast period.

Although North America held the major share of the market in 2019, Europe is emerging as a potential competitor with prominent sales figures coming from UK. With advancements in technology coupled with a recovering economy is expected to be the primary driving factors during the growth period. The ever-growing expenditure on energy is likely to trigger the demand for energy-efficient products. Extreme weather conditions being prevalent in multiple areas of Europe, smart glass offers an ideal solution for maintaining the internal temperature of vehicles and buildings, thereby cutting down energy costs.

Competitive Hierarchy:

The latest research report studies the major market players, their regional presence, industry share, and production facilities.

The report offers significant data pertaining to these market competitors’ company profiles, product types, and application outlook.

Moreover, the pricing models and gross margins of these industry majors have also been mentioned in the report.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Smart Glasses Market on the technology, application and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electrochromic

PDLC

SPD

Thermochromic

Photochromic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Architectural

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Power Generation

Others

