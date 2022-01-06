Biofuels Market Trends, Leading Players, Production, Present Size And Consumption Figures With Forecast To 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Biofuels Market Size – USD 136.20 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.8%,

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Biofuels Market is expected to reach USD 247.38 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The pandemic has severely affected the automotive & transportation industry, and disrupted the supply chain, raw material supplies. The liquidity shortfall and the cash crisis have already affected the sales of the product. The declining demand for road transport will directly affect the production of biofuel. Due to the reducing international and local demand, numerous biofuel plants have reduced their output. Additionally, many companies are withdrawing their investments, and the government of several countries is cutting down the subsidies provided by them earlier, which are hampering the growth of the industry.

The study relies heavily on both qualitative and quantitative to generate, interpret and analyze raw data about the target market, product or services offered and prominent market players operating in the Biofuels Market for the forecast period, 2019 – 2028 .

The Biofuels growth of this market can be attributed to the growing environmental awareness among consumers and increasing government supportive policies and initiatives regarding the adoption of biofuels to reduce the emission levels of carbon dioxide in the environment. Advancing research and development for the production of cost-effective biofuels is augmenting the demand for the industry.

Companies profiled in the Global Biofuels Market :

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Abengoa Bioenergy, Petrobras, Green Plains, Valero Energy Corporation, Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd, Renewable Energy Group, Inc., Royal Dutch Shell, POET, LLC, and Pacific Ethanol, Inc., among others.

Scope of the Report:

This study takes the closer look at different growth trends, futures prospects, Industrial revenue performance, market shares and regulations that will standardize the industry in near future; this would help business owners to strategically evaluate their micro-markets. Researchers behind the study have included some Key market players and assessed their industry shares, milestones achieved as well core competencies. Resource charts, tables and graphical images are included to make decisive statistics self-explanatory.

segmented the global Biofuels Market :

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biodiesel

Ethanol

Feedstock Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vegetable Oils

Corn

Sugarcane

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid Biofuel

Solid Biofuel

Gaseous Biofuel

Regional Bifurcation of the Biofuels Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Biofuels Market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Biofuels Market , including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Key Features of the Biofuels Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Biofuels Market , along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application

