Soy Protein Ingredients Market Revenue Estimates To Grow Nearly 7.2% During 2017 -2023, reaching $12,205 million by 2023

Soy Protein Ingredients Market valued at $7,506 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $12,205 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2023.

POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market was valued at $7,506 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $12,205 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2023. Soy protein ingredients are a product of soybean. They are isolated from soybean meal which has been defatted and dehulled. Defatted and dehulled soybeans are processed into three types of high protein products including soy protein concentrates, soy flour, and soy protein isolates. All these three types of soy protein ingredients contain 70% protein, 20% carbohydrates, 6% ash and around 1% oil. Soy protein ingredients provide almost all the types of amino acids for human nutrition and are identical to other legume pulses and are considered to be one of the least expensive sources of protein.

The global soy protein ingredients market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into soy protein isolates, soy protein concentrates and soy flours. On the basis of application, the global soy protein ingredients market is segmented into bakery and confectionary, meat alternatives, functional foods, dairy replacers, infant foods and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top Investment Pockets, by Application

The infant foods segment offers maximum market potential in the soy protein ingredients market, owing to increase in demand for soy protein ingredients across infant foods and readymade and packaged food products. Moreover, rise in demand for efficient and cost effective meat alternatives across infants is another key aspect fueling the demand for soy protein ingredients across the globe. The use of soy protein ingredients in infant foods has witnessed major developments, due to constant growth in per capita disposable income and rise in demand for soy protein ingredients. The infant foods segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. However, increasing costs and threat of substitutes are expected to affect the overall market growth in the developed and the developing countries. Furthermore, investments in R&D activities to produce cost effective and high in nutrition soy protein ingredients are expected to provide opportunities for growth in the future.

Segment Review

The bakery and confectionary application segment dominated the global market in 2016, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Geography Review

North America accounted for highest share of the total soy protein ingredients market revenue in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The developed economies in North America are anticipated to register steady growth rate, owing to increase in growth of the overall economies. Moreover, rise in investments by key manufacturers is another key aspect that fuels the market growth.

Key players have economically invested heavily in R&D activities to develop advanced products to cater to the requirements of the market. These players operating in the industry include DuPont Nutrition & Health, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Wilmar International Ltd., CHS Inc., Kerry Group plc., Ag Processing Inc., Kellogg Company, Doves Farm Foods, and Kraft Foods Group Inc.

The other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report) include Foremost Farms, Valio Ltd., DMK Group, Agropur MSI, Axiom Foods Incorporation, Kerry Group, Amco Proteins, Archer Daniels, Midland Company and CHS Incorporation among others.

Key Market Segments

By Application

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat Alternatives

Functional Foods

Dairy Replacers

Infant Foods

Others

By Type

SOY PROTEIN INGREDIENTS ISOLATE

Soy Protein Concentrates

Soy Flours

Key Market Players

DUPONT NUTRITION AND HEALTH

ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY

CARGILL INCORPORATED

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

CHS INC.

KERRY GROUP PLC

AG PROCESSING INC.

KELLOGG COMPANY

DOVES FARM FOODS

KRAFT FOODS GROUP INC.

