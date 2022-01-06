Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Product Type, Market Trend, Insights, Revenue and Forecast Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market is forecasted to be worth USD 24.68 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Advanced Metering Infrastructure market growing industrialization, urbanization, and population growth are expected to drive the advanced meter infrastructure market growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for smart cities and smart grid projects is also anticipated to boost the market growth shortly.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Size – USD 8.35 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.4%, Market Trends – The rise in IoT integration for real-time data about power consumption.

This report on the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market equips the reader with all essential tools to decipher their standing in the industry based on the growth of revenue or sales. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure industry to give an overall analysis.

In addition, the study on the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market for the forecast period, 2017 – 2027 quantifies the share occupied by the prominent players of the industry and enlightens the business owners from the fast-growing investment pockets and competitive landscape. Furthermore, the industry is classified into various segments with a detailed assessment of each and every aspect such as gross margin, profits, import and export status and others. All vital statistics are presented with the help of charts, tables and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated into any business presentation.

Key Highlights From The Report

Key participants include IBM Corporation, General Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Elster Group Gmbh, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Itron, Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, AclaraTechnologies LLC, and Landis+Gyr, among others.

This is expected that the smart electric meter segment will dominate the market over the forecast timeframe. Supported by government spending and appropriate water meter regulations, the smart water meter segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

In the advanced metering infrastructure market, the system integration segment is expected to hold the largest market due to features such as enhanced real-time monitoring, service reliability, important data collection, cost benefits, and better control and analysis.

Owing to highly extensible, flexible, and easily configurable, the meter data management solution is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Due to rising customer penetration of smart electric meters, the residential sector is anticipated to hold the largest market share over the forecast timeframe, since it offers greater transparency than traditional electric meters.

Owing to the rapid implementation of IoT-based devices in various applications, such as water, electricity, gas, and others, in different countries, specifically in the United States and Canada, the North American market is anticipated to be the largest market and will dominate over the forecasted period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market on the basis of type, service, solution, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Smart Gas Meter

Smart Electric Meter

Smart Water Meter

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Meter Deployment

System Integration

Program Management and Consulting

Meter Communication Infrastructure

Meter Data Analytics

Meter Data Management

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Security

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2017 and 2018?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market growth worldwide?

The report segments the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

