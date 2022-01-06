Global Mango Butter Market to Generate $163.4 Million by 2027: Allied Market Research

Mango Butter Market

Increase in consumer demand for plant-based ingredients in cosmetic industry, rise in demand for mango butter in the cosmetic & pharmaceutical drive the growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mango butter market generated $100.4 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $163.4 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 13.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Shankar Bhandalkar, a Team Lead, Food & Beverages at Allied Market Research, stated, “Global brands, such as Manorama Group, are bringing new line of mango butter in plant-based products range to provide different varieties of products for consumers. In addition, demand of plant-based ingredients in the cosmetic by customers is anticipated to boost the revenue growth of the mango butter market during the forecast period.”

COVID-19 scenario:

• The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to global lockdown which caused suspension of manufacturing facilities and R&D activities for mango butter.

• Also, the disrupted supply chain created a huge shortage of raw materials during the pandemic.

• However, the government in various regions are easing off the existing regulations, thereby allowing the industries to resume their working processes.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global mango butter market based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the refined mango butter segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the unrefined mango segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on application, the cosmetic segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the pharmaceutical segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2027. However, Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global mango butter market analyzed in the research include All Organic Treasure, Alzo International Incorporated, Avi Natural, Manorama Industries Limited, Ekologie Forte Pvt. Ltd., HallStar Company, Jarchem Industries Inc., Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Madina Industrial Corp., and Natural Sourcing, LLC

