Geocells market Opportunities And Strategies To 2027:Covid-19 Impact And Recovery|Presto Geosystems, Polymer Group Inc.

Geocells Market

Geocells are a set of polyethylene foams used in a wide range of applications.

The Geocells Market report presents high-quality and wide-ranging research study with key factors that are expected to have a Major impact on the Geocells during the forecast period. The report explains the historical and current trends that are shaping the growth of the Geocells.

Overview

Geocells are a set of polyethylene foams used in a wide range of applications. These foams come in different sizes depending on the application and the requirement. It has wide applications and can be customized to meet any need that is required. The materials are completely safe to use even in cases of contact with liquids or solids. They are developed through extensive research and testing and are used in a wide range of industries for building purposes. Geocells find their greatest usage in the building industry mainly for slope protection, erosion control, load support, soil stabilization, erosion control, and channel protection.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global geocells market include Armtec Infrastructure Inc., Strata Systems Inc., Presto Geosystems, Tensar International Ltd., Polymer Group Inc., PRS Mediterranean Ltd., and Maccaferri SPA.

Drivers

Increasing application of geocells in stabilizing of flat surfaces and slopes, retention of earth, load support, and others is expected to foster growth of the geocells market throughout the forecast period.

Moreover, rising adoption in the construction sector for development of sustainable and smart buildings is expected to aid growth of the geocells market over the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Debacle

The inception of the COVID-19 crisis has crippled several businesses and the global geocells market in no exception. The crisis-led pause in construction activities has caused a recessionary gap in the progress of the market. On the brighter side, the market is foreseen to rebound with the resumption of construction activities and recovering economies in the post-pandemic landscape.

Key Takeaways

The geocells market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8 % during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for geocells in construction work and rapid urbanization. For instance, in June 2021, the World Bank reported that the global urban population will rise by 1.5 percent to 6 billion by 2045.

On the geographical front, the Asia Pacific region is reigning the global geocells market on account of higher number of under-construction mega-projects and expanding urban space.

In parallel, the North American region is teeming with attractions for the global geocells market on the heels of a growing number of smart cities in conjunction with the demand for sustainable infrastructure.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

