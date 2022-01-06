Stevia Market Analysis, Future Growth, Application, Product Scope, Trends And Consumption Figures With Forecast To 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Stevia Market Size – USD 595.8 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.6%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Stevia Market will be worth USD 1,185.0 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Growing preferences among consumers for plant-based sugar substitutes are most likely to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. The zero calories and zero glycemic index characteristics of stevia are expected to increase its adoption. Moreover, the wide popularity of clean-labeling has also boosted up the sales of stevia.

Some niche products and services believed to be revenue generators are also included in the report. Apart from this, a wide range of products from various segments and sub-segments expected to present greater opportunities in the Stevia Market industry are discussed in the document. Development of new products and substitutes that will completely transform the market dynamics over the forecast period occupies a special section in the report.

The growth of Stevia market can be attributed to the growing awareness among consumers regarding the adverse effects of sugar on health. Rising obesity and diabetes, coupled with the growing number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disease, is expected to drive the demand of the stevia-based sugar substitutes. The governments in US and Europe are also providing support to the cultivation of stevia by generating favorable regulations, which is most likely to propel the industry’s growth over the forecast period

Companies profiled in the Global Stevia Market :

Incorporated, Cargill, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, PureCircle Limited, Evolva Holding SA, GLG Life Tech Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc. and Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., among others.

Scope of the Report:

This study takes the closer look at different growth trends, futures prospects, Industrial revenue performance, market shares and regulations that will standardize the industry in near future; this would help business owners to strategically evaluate their micro-markets. Researchers behind the study have included some Key market players and assessed their industry shares, milestones achieved as well core competencies. Resource charts, tables and graphical images are included to make decisive statistics self-explanatory.

In July 2020, PureCircle was acquired by Ingredion Incorporated. The acquisition was performed with an aim to enhance the production of plant-based natural sweeteners and to expand the product portfolio.The Liquid Segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period due to the growing preferences among consumers towards the liquid form of stevia. The manufacturers of the sugar substitutes mostly prefer it, as a very small amount of the liquid form is required to enhance the taste of the food products.

The powder form accounted for the largest share of the stevia market in 2019 as they are available in various packaging formats making it more affordable for the consumers. Besides, it possesses the exact taste and flavor of a spoonful of cane sugar but with a lower-calorie content, which is contributing to the growing demand of the product over the forecast period.The Beverages held the largest market share of 41.0% in the year 2019 due to the growing demand for low-calorie beverages among health-conscious people.

segmented the global Stevia Market :

Stevia Market Product Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Leaf

Liquid

Powder

Stevia Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionary

Dairy Food Products

Dietary Supplements

Others

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Key questions answered

Which is the largest sub-segment in each segment in the scope of the study?

What is the Stevia Market value and volume at the regional and the country level?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the Stevia Market ?

Which are the major players present in each region and their key strategies?

What is the market value of the overall Stevia Market and its segments?

