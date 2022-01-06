North America & Europe Artificial Pancreas Systems Market Recent Research: Market Size, Trends & Forecasts 2022-2028

An artificial pancreas is a man-made device which replicates the functions of a pancreas.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Products already used in diabetes treatment, such as continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), insulin pumps, blood glucose devices (BGD), and digital control devices with control algorithms, make up artificial pancreas systems. Artificial pancreas systems work with existing pumps and CGMs, and their control functions can be incorporated into a standard smartphone.

The diabetes type 1 segment of the artificial pancreas systems market in North America and Europe was worth US$ 105.7 million in 2018, and is projected to develop at a CAGR of 12.9 percent to US$ 314.3 million by 2027

Drivers:

The increasing adoption of artificial pancreas systems is expected to help in the growth of the artificial pancreas systems market in North America and Europe. This is due to a number of advantages provided by artificial pancreas systems. Artificial pancreas systems are easy to use and need only a few equipment and attachments. These systems are also wireless, lightweight, and light. Artificial pancreas systems can operate 24/7 and can be used during showering and swimming.

Opportunities:

The current electrochemical CGM sensors have a two-week lifetime. As a result, market leaders should concentrate on developing completely implantable sensors with a longer lifetime as an alternative CGM sensor that provides high comfort and low operating costs. Boronic acid-based glucose biosensors could be a viable choice in this regard.

Restraints:

The artificial pancreas systems market in North America and Europe is expected to be hampered by rising product recalls. The US Food and Drug Administration, for example, recalled Medtronic's 600-series MiniMed insulin pumps in July 2019 due to a potential failure on aero planes.

Key Takeaways:

Product launches are expected to help development of the section over the forecast period. For example, In June 2017, Medtronic Plc. dispatched another half breed shut circle system (close fake pancreas) for individuals with type 1 diabetes in the U.S. This recently dispatched half breed shut circle framework includes Medtronic's MiniMed 670G insulin siphon, fourth-age sensors, and a control calculation to decide basal insulin delivery.

In terms of value, the hospitals sub division of the end consumer segment dominated the artificial pancreas systems market in North America and Europe in 2018, accounting for 72.9 percent of the market.

The majority of procedures involving the use of artificial pancreas systems in patients are expected to take place in hospitals, which is expected to drive the segment's growth over the forecast period.

Market Trends:

The market is seeing high discontinuation rate for artificial pancreas among adolescents with type 1 diabetes, which is expected to antagonistically affect the market development. For example, as indicated by the examination, Real world hybrid closed‐loop discontinuation: Perceptions and predictors of youth suspending the 670G system in the initial a half year', distributed in the diary Pediatric Diabetes in December 2019, 30% of the young people with type 1 diabetes who started utilization of artificial pancreas ceased the system by and large following a half year.

Artificial pancreas systems are being developed by major institutes and universities. For example, the University of Virginia received FDA approval in January 2020 for a system called Control-IQ, an artificial pancreas that continuously tracks blood glucose levels and automatically delivers insulin when levels increase.

Key Developments:

In January 2020, Bigfoot Biomedical, Inc. has raised US$ 45 million in the first tranche of a Series C equity funding to help fund the creation and approval of the Bigfoot Unity Diabetes Management Program, an injection-based digitised insulin dosing platform that incorporates Abbott's FreeStyle Libre glucose sensing technology.

In December 2019, Diabeloop has raised US$ 34 million in a Series B round of funding to help accelerate the commercialization of its automated insulin delivery system in Europe and the United States.

