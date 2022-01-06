Air-Based Tactical Data Link Market by Platform (Rotary Wing, Fixed Wing, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)) 2020–2027

The tactical data link is a jam restraint and secure link that offers situational awareness to the solider.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tactical data link is a jam restraint and secure link that offers situational awareness to the solider. The tactical data link includes communication networks, sensors, interface, and computer hardware. Tactical data link used in exchanging battlefield execution capabilities and critical data. Tactical data link also enables digital battlespace. A tactical data link offers communication through radio waves or cable used by armed forces. The tactical data link can be used in various platforms such as the sea, air, and land. Tactical data link system helps with accurate and fast decision making as well as improve the effectiveness of planning. Tactical data link market is witnessing the significant growth due to the increasing military expenditure of countries such as China and India, owing to rising cross-border conflicts and territorial conflicts in the region.

Get Sample PDF@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11607

Companies covered in this report study:

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Collins Aerospace, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Viasat Inc., Saab AB, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems, Leonardo S.p.A., and Tactical Communications

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Increased geopolitical tension & security threats, demand for secure network, and increasing demand for the secure network to share data airborne radio communications at high speed are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the global air-based tactical data link market. However, stringent military standards and reduction of defense budget may hamper the growth of the air-based tactical data link market. On the contrary, the demand for advanced communication systems and requirement of accurate & real time information in the battlefield are expected to further contribute in the growth of the global air-based tactical data link market in the future.

Demand for secure network

Military aircrafts require secure & reliable network during the combat missions. Conventional network systems can be easily jammed by enemy jammers, which can affect the operation. Hence, air-based tactical data link fulfils such requirement of military by providing more secure & reliable network. Therefore, demand of secure network is driving the global air-based tactical data link market.

Purchase Enquiry@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11607

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global air-based tactical data link industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of global air-based tactical data link market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global air-based tactical data link market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global air-based tactical data link market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Contact Info:

Name: David Correa

Email: Send Email

Organization: Allied Market Research

Address: 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States

Phone: 1-800-792-5285

Website: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.