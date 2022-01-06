Automated Suturing Devices Market – Evolution In Industrial Sector Has Propelled Market Growth

An automated suturing device used in suturing procedures. Suturing is a process that holds body tissues together after an injury or surgery.

Reusable automated suturing devices and disposable automated suturing devices are the two categories of automated suturing devices. Minimally invasive surgeries, open surgeries, and emergency patients all use these machines.

By the end of 2019, the global automated suturing devices market is expected to be worth US$ 574.1 million and produce 5,293,965 units.

Drivers

Over the forecast period, the global automated suturing devices market is expected to benefit from increased production of novel surgical suture coatings. Researchers from the University Medical Center and the BG Trauma Center in Germany announced the synthesis of a bioactive suture coating based on a modified mRNA complexed with Viromer RED and integrated into a solution of the biodegradable polymer poly-lactide-co-glycolide acid in June 2019.

Restraints

A major factor impeding growth of the global automated suturing devices market is the poor knowledge of automated suturing devices in emerging economies and the high cost of goods.

Key Takeaways

The disposable automated suturing devices segment of the global automated suturing devices market was worth US$ 430.9 in 2018 and is expected to develop at a CAGR of 5.6 percent to US$ 703.2 by 2027. The rapid rise in the number of deaths, operations, heart transplants, and organ transplants is due to the segment's rise. In 2018, the global automated suturing devices market was dominated by minimally invasive surgeries, which contributed with 73.9 percent of total revenue, led by open surgeries. The rise in demand for minimally invasive operations, along with the success of technologically advanced product development, has fuelled the growth of the minimally invasive surgeries market.

Market Trends

The global automated suturing devices market is expected to expand as R&D in automated suturing devices increases. Researchers from Brazil's Federal University of Campina Grande established chitosan and N-acetyl-D-glucosamine-loaded chitosan filaments in June 2019 to combine the pharmacological properties of GlcNAc with the biological properties of CS for use as absorbable suture materials.

Major market players have segmented their target market based on surgeries and are providing value propositions accordingly. EndoEvolution, LLC, specializes in bariatric surgery, while ovidien specializes in laparoscopic hysterectomy.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies contributing in the global automated suturing devices market are Apollo Endosurgery, LSI Solutions, Inc., Medtronic Plc., C. R. Bard, Inc., LLC, SuturTek Inc., Boston Scientific, Baxter International, Inc., and EndoEvolution.

Key Developments

Biomatlante, a maker of synthetic bone graft technology, was acquired by Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc. in December 2019. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, is a producer of internal attachment, hemostats, sutures, and tissue adhesives products.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. 510 (k) approval for its Polypropylene Suture-Anchor Assembly for use with the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing Systems in September 2019.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. obtained Special 510 (k) approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in June 2018. The FDA has approved the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System. In endoscopic surgery, the OverStitch and OverStitch Sx endoscopic suturing systems enable doctors to place full-thickness sutures using a flexible endoscope.

