China Scar Treatment Market to Witness Moderate Growth Rate During 2022 to 2028 | Cynosure, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd.

China Scar Treatment Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report presents the China Scar Treatment sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application and forecast to 2028. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

A scar may form as a result of a burn injury or another trauma condition, such as surgery. The appearance and care of scars following an injury was influenced by a number of factors. Scar treatment solutions include topical scar treatment, laser treatment, and invasive surgical treatment.

By the end of 2019, the China scar treatment market is expected to be worth US$ 2,422.5 million.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

The growth of the China scar treatment market is expected to be aided by rising aesthetic appeal among the Chinese population. Furthermore, increasing product launch and evaluation is projected to fuel demand growth over the forecast period. At the 24th annual World Congress of Dermatology Meeting in June 2019, AVITA Medical, a regenerative medicine firm, announced new preliminary RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (RECELL System) results. The RECELL system is used to treat vitiligo and acne lesions on the face.

𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Over the forecast period, increasing R&D in skin defect restoration is expected to provide attractive growth opportunities for market players. Researchers from the Naval Medical University in China announced in August 2019 that using minced split-thickness skin grafts with Pelnac as an overlay may be useful in the reconstruction of full-thickness skin defects.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬

China's strict regulations are likely to stifle growth of the China scar treatment market during the forecast period. China's regulatory standards are complex and strict. Gaining business access in the country takes more than 18 months.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬

The Aesthetic Lasers segment of the China scar treatment market was worth US$ 1,119.8 million in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4 percent to US$ 2,717.3 million by 2027. The increasing number of aesthetic surgical procedures in the country is credited with the segment's development.

In terms of sales, the laser therapy segment dominated the China scar treatment market in 2018, contributing with 45 percent market share, followed by topical treatment and intrusive surgical treatment. The increasing demand for non-invasive surgical procedures is credited with the segment's rise.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

In recent years, demand for over-the-counter cosmetic laser and light equipment has grown. These systems for home use employ a variety of technologies, including LED (light-emitting diodes) and IPL (intense pulsed light).

In China, cosmetic or plastic surgery, as well as scar removal and related products are available at a very low cost. This is due to intense competition among market participants.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

The market is regulated by China’s Good Manufacturing Practices and FDA.

Manufacturer needs to establish a quality management system as China’s FDA guidelines to maintain product consistency and quality throughout

Manufacturer are required to strictly implement GMP with integrity without any falsification

Measurability of quality, consistency and efficacy needs to be well documented to ensure pharmacovigilance

Sampling, manufacturing, and development of drugs should only be carried out by trained personnel

Location, design, layout, construction, adaption and maintenance of premises should suit the drug production requirements and minimize risk of contamination

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Key companies contributing in the China scar treatment market are Ostar Beauty Sci-Tech Co., Ltd., Mölnlycke Health Care, Merz Pharma, Luca Pharmaceuticals, Cynosure, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Beijing Toplaser Technology Co., Ltd., and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

To broaden their product range, key market players are focusing on inorganic growth strategies. In November 2019, AVITA Medical teamed up with the University Of Colorado School Of Medicine's Gates Center for Regenerative Medicine to create a proof-of-concept and further improve a spray-on treatment of genetically engineered cells for patients with EB (epidermolysis bullosa) and other hereditary skin disorders.

Janssen Biotech, Inc. signed a binding deal with XBiotech Inc. in December 2019 to purchase the rights to the investigational drug bermekimab, an anti-IL-1alpha monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and hidradenitis suppurativa.

