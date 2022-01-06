Agricultural Pheromones Market is projected To be Worth USD 7,992.4 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Agricultural Pheromones Market Size – USD 2,550.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.3%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Agricultural Pheromones Market is projected to be worth USD 7,992.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The agricultural pheromones market is observing high demand attributed to increasing pest proliferation in agricultural lands. pheromones traps find usage in monitoring particular pests in agricultural lands. Constant monitoring of insects allows infestation detection prior to its occurrence. Early pest detection using pheromone traps lessens damage to agricultural crops and plants.

Some niche products and services believed to be revenue generators are also included in the report. Apart from this, a wide range of products from various segments and sub-segments expected to present greater opportunities in the Agricultural Pheromones Market industry are discussed in the document. Development of new products and substitutes that will completely transform the market dynamics over the forecast period occupies a special section in the report.

To Know More About Agricultural Pheromones Market Get Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/345

Pheromones are a vital part of monitoring and management methods intended for agricultural crop pests. Mass trapping, mating disruption, push-pull, and attract-and-kill are amongst the direct approaches for pest control depending on pheromones' application The growing resistance of pests to conventionally used pesticides has increased the demand for agricultural pheromones.Europe, led by France, contributed to a significant market share in 2019 attributed to rising usage of insecticides in crop production lands and increasing production of food crops.

Companies profiled in the Global Agricultural Pheromones Market :

Biological Systems, Suterra LLC, Pherobank BV, Certis Europe BV, Isagro Group, Biobest Group NV, BASF SE, Bio Controle, ISCA Technologies, and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., among others

Scope of the Report:

This study takes the closer look at different growth trends, futures prospects, Industrial revenue performance, market shares and regulations that will standardize the industry in near future; this would help business owners to strategically evaluate their micro-markets. Researchers behind the study have included some Key market players and assessed their industry shares, milestones achieved as well core competencies. Resource charts, tables and graphical images are included to make decisive statistics self-explanatory.

Browse complete Agricultural Pheromones Market report description and visit our website @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-pheromones-market

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, CABI entered into a collaboration with Koppert Biological Systems for sustainable agricultural practice to combat the tomato leafminer. The partnership is intended to make sustainable biological controls accessible to invasive weeds and pests in developing and underdeveloped nations.

Mating disruption is garnering significant traction in the market attributed to its diverse cropping circumstances. The pheromones application for pest control provides a promising solution to the challenges associated with the development of substitutes to mitigate hazards caused by chemical pesticides to the environment and human health.

The growing resistance of pests to conventionally used pesticides has increased the demand for agricultural pheromones.

Europe, led by France, contributed to a significant market share in 2019 attributed to rising usage of insecticides in crop production lands and increasing production of food crops.

segmented the global Agricultural Pheromones Market :

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sex Pheromones

Aggregation Pheromones

Others

Application Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Traps

Sprayers

Dispensers

More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/345

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mating Disruption

Detection & Monitoring

Mass Trapping

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Key questions answered

Which is the largest sub-segment in each segment in the scope of the study?

What is the Agricultural Pheromones Market value and volume at the regional and the country level?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the Agricultural Pheromones Market ?

Which are the major players present in each region and their key strategies?

What is the market value of the overall Agricultural Pheromones Market and its segments?

Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/345

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Agricultural Pheromones Market , along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @

Desktop 3D Printer@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/desktop-3d-printer-market

Internet of Things in Construction@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/internet-of-things-in-construction-market

Industrial Lubricants@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-lubricants-market

Plastic Waste Management@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/plastic-waste-management-market

Smart Lighting@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-lighting-market

Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.