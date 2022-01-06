Vehicle Side Airbag Market New Tech Developments and Advancements to Watch Out for 2021 - 2027

The demand for efficient driving is increasing enormously as the buying power of customers is increasing across the globe.

The airbag is one of the automotive safety devices, the automotive airbag consists of a cushion or flexible fabric envelope that is designed to inflate at the time of vehicle collision while driving. The main purpose of an automotive airbag is to cushion the driver during vehicle crash and protect the body when the body strikes the interior objects of the vehicle such as the steering, window, or wheel. Automotive airbags are one of the key passive safety systems in an automobile with the growing number of road accidents that have led to an increase in the adoption of airbags in vehicles. To minimize the fatality rate during accidents, government authorities have implemented or are implementing mandatory adoption of airbags in vehicles. The major beneficiary of this mandatory adoption is the vehicle side airbags the penetration of vehicle side airbags is remarkable as compared to other airbags types. The modern vehicle is designed with multiple airbags situated in a different frontal and side location of the passengers and for the driver of the vehicle. Automotive airbags are deployed with a sensor that activates the airbags according to the severity and type of the collusion. The growing awareness for the safety in a vehicle is continuously boosting the vehicle side airbag market and is expected to do the same in the forecasting period.

Some of the factors that boost government regulations about vehicle safety and the growing demand for safer and more efficient driving experience are expected to spur the demand over the forecast period. However, increasing the development of active safety systems is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for electric vehicles and the growing demand for pedestrian protection airbags are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the forecasting period.

Government regulations about vehicle safety

The frontal automotive airbags market is estimated to witness a huge growth through the mandated adoption of frontal airbag systems for driver safety by regulatory authorities globally. Additionally, automotive manufactures are launching vehicle models with dual front airbags that provide safety to both driver and front-seat passengers. Moreover, the governments are continuously emphasizing on safety and growing awareness among the customers have forced the automakers to introduce the safety equipment in the vehicle. Thus, the growing adoption and awareness about safety are expected to boost the vehicle side airbag market in the forecast period.

Growing demand for safer and more efficient driving experience

The demand for efficient driving is increasing enormously as the buying power of customers is increasing across the globe. With rise in adoption of premium vehicles, the manufacturers are continually improving the quality of their safety products. By improving the thermal properties of the airbags system inflates the significantly higher volume of air for offering superior protection during the event of a crash. Moreover, the airbag fabric requires to withstand this heat without tearing. The thin layer of coating material such as silicone and neoprene, will protect the fabric from the heat on account of excellent thermal resistance properties. The growing demand for premium vehicles will boost the vehicle side airbag market in the forecast period.

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the vehicle side airbag market industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the vehicle side airbag market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the vehicle side airbag market scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed vehicle side airbag market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

