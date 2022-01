Asia Pacific Breast Implants Market Development Analysis Contributing Top Vendor Landscape and Economic Growth 2028

Asia Pacific Breast Implants Market



SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ report presents the Asia Pacific Breast Implants sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application and forecast to 2028. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porterโ€™s Five Forces Analysis.

The Breast implants could either be teardrop/anatomical or round shaped. The most frequently used breast implants are round breast implants that among women highly prefer through procedures of breast augmentation. The teardrop breast implants or contoured implants, are made for maintaining their shape along with the sloped contoured, filling out more in the bottom compared to the top, providing the breastsโ€™ natural shape.

๐’๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ:

Asia Pacific breast implants market is estimated be valued at US$ 329.5 Mn by the end of 2027.

๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

Rising focus for enhancing appeal aesthetically among women is expected to drive Asia Pacific breast implants market growth during the forecast period. Various studies have shown that breast implants could help boost body image, sexual satisfaction, and self-esteem. A lot of women are self-conscious for their breastsโ€™ physical appearance, which might also result in high demands for the breast augmentation procedure.

๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

R&D for breast implants is expected to provide opportunities for lucrative growth for the market players. For instance, Washington University (U.S.) researchers, in May 2019, reported advancement of a new approach for evaluating the breast implantsโ€™ mechanical properties.

๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

Increased likelihood of developing severe complications is expected to restrain Asia Pacific breast implants market growth over the forecast period. Silicone implants can potentially migrate or breakdown to another body part. Other complications such as ruptures, leaks, along with medical complications including fibromyalgia or thyroid problems.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ:

Segment of Silicone Breast Implant in accounted for US$ 167.3 Mn in 2019 in the Asia Pacific breast implants market which is expected to expand at a 7.4% CAGR valuing at US$ 297.0 Mn by 2027 over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing breast cancer prevalence during the forecast period.

The Cosmetic Surgery segment held dominant position in Asia Pacific breast implants market in 2019, accounting for 75.9% share in terms of value during the forecast period. Major driver attributing to the growth of the segment is increasing number of breast augmentation procedures.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ

Geriatric women or women who have gone through multiple pregnancies choose breast lift through breast augmentation for minimizing recovery time along with reducing scarring.

Several centers for plastic surgery are providing breast implantsโ€™ 3D images for enhancing customer convenience.

๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž

Key players functioning in Asia Pacific breast implants market are, Allergan, Mentor Worldwide LLC. (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Plc (Actavis Plc), GC Aesthetics plc, Groupe Sebbin SAS, Sientra, Inc., Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH (Deutsche Beteiligungs AG), CollPlant Holdings Ltd., Establishment Labs S.A., HansBiomed Co., Ltd., PS Technology Development Limited, and Cereplas.

๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

Key market players are engaged in adopting strategies of M&A for expanding their portfolio of products. For instance, Sientra, Inc., a company of medical aesthetics, in November 2019, acquired manufacturing operation of silicone breast implant approved by the U.S. FDA, from Lubrizol Life Science.

Key market players are engaged in development of products for enhancing their share in the market. For instance, the regenerative medicine firm, CollPlant Holdings Ltd., in August 2019, declared that itโ€™s designing 3D bio-printed implant for breast tissue regeneration and has produced successfully its first prototypes.

๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

๐’๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ

๐๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐„๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ

โ€ฃCosmetic Clinics

โ€ฃHospitals

๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

โ€ฃSaline Breast Implant

โ€ฃSilicone Breast Implant

๐๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

โ€ฃReconstructive surgery

โ€ฃCosmetic Surgery

๐๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐’๐ก๐š๐ฉ๐ž

โ€ฃAnatomical Breast Implant

โ€ฃRound Breast Implant

๐๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

โ€ฃSaline Breast Implant

โ€ฃSilicone Breast Implant

