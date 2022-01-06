Asia Pacific Breast Implants Market Development Analysis Contributing Top Vendor Landscape and Economic Growth 2028

Asia Pacific Breast Implants Market

Clinically, breast augmentation is also referred as the augmentation mammoplasty. The Breast implants could either be teardrop/anatomical or round shaped. The most frequently used breast implants are round breast implants that among women highly prefer through procedures of breast augmentation. The teardrop breast implants or contoured implants, are made for maintaining their shape along with the sloped contoured, filling out more in the bottom compared to the top, providing the breasts’ natural shape.

𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬:

Asia Pacific breast implants market is estimated be valued at US$ 329.5 Mn by the end of 2027.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

Rising focus for enhancing appeal aesthetically among women is expected to drive Asia Pacific breast implants market growth during the forecast period. Various studies have shown that breast implants could help boost body image, sexual satisfaction, and self-esteem. A lot of women are self-conscious for their breasts’ physical appearance, which might also result in high demands for the breast augmentation procedure.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

R&D for breast implants is expected to provide opportunities for lucrative growth for the market players. For instance, Washington University (U.S.) researchers, in May 2019, reported advancement of a new approach for evaluating the breast implants’ mechanical properties.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬

Increased likelihood of developing severe complications is expected to restrain Asia Pacific breast implants market growth over the forecast period. Silicone implants can potentially migrate or breakdown to another body part. Other complications such as ruptures, leaks, along with medical complications including fibromyalgia or thyroid problems.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:

Segment of Silicone Breast Implant in accounted for US$ 167.3 Mn in 2019 in the Asia Pacific breast implants market which is expected to expand at a 7.4% CAGR valuing at US$ 297.0 Mn by 2027 over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing breast cancer prevalence during the forecast period.

The Cosmetic Surgery segment held dominant position in Asia Pacific breast implants market in 2019, accounting for 75.9% share in terms of value during the forecast period. Major driver attributing to the growth of the segment is increasing number of breast augmentation procedures.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

Geriatric women or women who have gone through multiple pregnancies choose breast lift through breast augmentation for minimizing recovery time along with reducing scarring.

Several centers for plastic surgery are providing breast implants’ 3D images for enhancing customer convenience.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Key players functioning in Asia Pacific breast implants market are, Allergan, Mentor Worldwide LLC. (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Plc (Actavis Plc), GC Aesthetics plc, Groupe Sebbin SAS, Sientra, Inc., Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH (Deutsche Beteiligungs AG), CollPlant Holdings Ltd., Establishment Labs S.A., HansBiomed Co., Ltd., PS Technology Development Limited, and Cereplas.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Key market players are engaged in adopting strategies of M&A for expanding their portfolio of products. For instance, Sientra, Inc., a company of medical aesthetics, in November 2019, acquired manufacturing operation of silicone breast implant approved by the U.S. FDA, from Lubrizol Life Science.

Key market players are engaged in development of products for enhancing their share in the market. For instance, the regenerative medicine firm, CollPlant Holdings Ltd., in August 2019, declared that it’s designing 3D bio-printed implant for breast tissue regeneration and has produced successfully its first prototypes.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫

‣Cosmetic Clinics

‣Hospitals

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

‣Saline Breast Implant

‣Silicone Breast Implant

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

‣Reconstructive surgery

‣Cosmetic Surgery

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐞

‣Anatomical Breast Implant

‣Round Breast Implant

