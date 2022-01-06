Renal Denervation Devices Market To Grow In The Coming Years, New Research Explores Factors Responsible

Renal denervation devices play a major role in modern healthcare and are used in treatment of uncontrolled or persistent hypertension

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview:

Renal denervation involves ultrasound or radiofrequency ablation through endovascular catheter for treating uncontrollable hypertension. It is a minimally-invasive procedure that includes emission of radiofrequency energy through a catheter across numerous electrodes. It is performed by applying radiofrequency to the renal artery causing the ablation of artery wall. It reduces the nerve activity, which in turn reduced blood pressure.

The global renal denervation devices market was valued at US$ 88.6 million in 2017, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 35.5% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026)

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/798

Drivers:

Frequent approvals and launch of new renal denervation devices by market players in order to strengthen their product portfolio as well as increasing clinical trials are expected to propel growth of the global renal denervation devices market. For instance, in November 2018, the U.S. FDA granted approval to Medtronic Plc. For clinical trial of Symplicity Spyral renal denervation device in patients having drug resistance due to high blood pressure.

In July 2018, the FDA approved a new pivotal research (RADIANCE-II) by Recor Medical, Inc. The study uses Paradise ultrasound denervation system totreat hypertension.

Similarly, in August 2013, the next-generation EnligHTN renal denervation system developed by St. Jude Medical, Inc. was granted approval for treatment of patients with uncontrolled hypertension and drug resistance in Europe.

Trends:

Market players are adopting strategic M&A in order to strengthen their product portfolio. For instance, Boston Scientific Corporation acquired Vessix Vascular, Inc., in November 2012, to expand the reach of Boston Scientific Corporation in the market of renal denervation devices.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/798

Major players:

Major players active in the global renal denervation devices market are, ReCor Medical Inc., Cardiosonic Ltd, Kona medical, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Theragenics Corporation, Jude Medical, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Mercator Medsystems, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, and Abbott Laboratories.

Key Takeaways:

In 2017, the simplicity renal denervation system sector amongst product type, dominated the market of renal denervation devices due to growing inclination towards simplicity renal denervation system adoption to treat drug resistant hypertension.

In 2018, radiofrequency section among technology type witnessed robust growth in the market of renal denervation devices in 2018, owing to the ability of radiofrequency to selectively disrupt targeted nerve fibers with no harmful side effects any other organs.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Renal Denervation Devices Market, By Product Type:

Simplicity Renal Denervation System

Vessix Renal denervation System

EnligHTN

Paradise Renal Denervation System

Iberis Renal Sympathetic Denervation System

Others

Global Renal Denervation Devices Market, By Technology:

Radiofrequency

Ultrasound

Global Renal Denervation Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Renal Denervation Devices Market, By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

𝗟𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿!

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗙𝗹𝗮𝘁 𝟯𝟬% 𝗢𝗳𝗳

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/798

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.