Education Advocate Maureen Santora to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LONG ISLAND CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maureen Santora says when you remove parents from the equation, children will not receive a good education.

“Parents are the primary educators of their children,” says Santora. “They have the right to be involved. They have a right to question and to empower themselves to be actively involved in their kids' education. Shame on anybody in education who denies that. It’s outrageous.”

Maureen has been a powerful advocate for education her entire life. The Christopher Santora Educational Scholarship Fund has awarded more than half a million dollars in scholarships to New York City’s elementary, middle school and high school students.

She says what's missing from education today is the humanity.

“I'm very sad to see what's happening in the school system. Education has eliminated the aha moments, the opportunities for a teacher capitalize on a child’s interest and expand that interest in whatever the topic may be,” says Santora. “When you became a teacher, you were not only supposed to be a master at the subjects, you were supposed to be somebody that was going to help kids love to learn. It's not just about the core subjects. It's about empowering students to chart their own path through their education and do what lights them up.

Santora is clear that her disappointment lies with administrators. Teachers are doing their best, but they are always expected to do more with less.

“I have great respect for teachers, but teachers are never included in any of the administrative conversations when decisions are made,” says Santora. “Teachers work extremely hard. They work after hours. They do their best to accommodate the needs of kids. Most good teachers want parent involvement. They want a partnership. Let's have a conversation. We are your best advocates.”

Santora herself has been in teaching since 1967.

“When I was a young teacher and a young mother, there was no school better than a local public school,” recalls Santora. “I was involved in my kids' education. I felt that was part of my responsibility.”

“We have to work much harder teaching kids that they have to put in the time and effort with patience to fulfill their dreams,” says Santora. “That has to change for young people to be successful in life.”

