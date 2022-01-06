Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market – Development Strategies Adopted By Major Key Players And Growth

Craniomaxillofacial is a special branch of orthopedic surgery, which focuses on all the aspects of facial and skull disorders

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview:

Craniomaxillofacial implants/devices refer to the equipment used during orthopedic surgeries. They are made using metals, such as titanium and steel, ceramics, bioabsorbable polymers, etc., and are also used in neurosurgery, dental, orthognathic, and plastic surgeries.

Drivers:

Increasing number of reconstruction surgeries worldwide is expected to augment the growth of the global craniomaxillofacial implants market. Players in the market are developing advanced maxillofacial implants to meet growing demand.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/773

For instance, in January 2017, OssDsign AB received expanded market clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for marketing and sales of OSSDSIGN Cranial PSI, a patient-specific cranial implant, in the United States. Moreover, in May 2019, Kelyniam Global (KLYG) premarket approval from FDA for a new 510(k) application that allows for unique modifications to their PEEK cranio-maxillofacial implant product line.

Furthermore, in February 2018, Mininavident received CE Mark approval for its DENACAM system, an integrated system used in cranio-maxillofacial surgery and dental practices.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in the global craniomaxillofacial implants market due to growing awareness about craniomaxillofacial surgeries among both health care professionals and people in the region. For instance, in October 2018, the Government of India announced that the role of maxillofacial and oral surgeons is of paramount importance and indispensable, especially during the time of tragic accidents or oral cancers.

Major Players:

Major players active in the global craniomaxillofacial implants market are Matrix Surgical USA, Calavera Surgical Design, KLS Martin, Medartis AG, OsteoMed L.P., Medtronic Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, among others.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/773

Key Developments:

Players in the market are adopting various strategies, such as collaboration and partnership, to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2016, Materialise collaborated with DePuy Synthes that will see Materialise's patient-specific, craniomaxillofacial implants being offered through DePuy TRUMATCH CMF Solutions in Australia and Europe, excluding France.

Moreover, in February 2019, Renishaw collaborated with nTopology and Irish Manufacturing Research to demonstrate the advantages of additive manufacturing (AM) in the production of spinal implants.

𝗟𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿!

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗙𝗹𝗮𝘁 𝟯𝟬% 𝗢𝗳𝗳

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/773

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.