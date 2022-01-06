Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis Market is Booming at a 6.2% CAGR by 2028 | Amgen, Quest Diagnostics, Genentech, Vertex

Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis Market

The global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market growth is driven high rate of infertility worldwide. For instance, according to a study in Reproductive Biological Endocrinology, 2015, globally, 48.5 million couples experience infertility. Moreover, an estimated 15% of couples will have trouble conceiving, according to a 2020 report in UCLA Health.

The global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market was valued at US$ 50.3 Mn in 2020 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 81.6 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2021 and 2028.

Major players operating in the global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in October 2018, Illumina Inc. signed an agreement with Vitrolife AB for the distribution of Illumina’s PGT products in EMEA and America.

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market, owing to high rate of infertility in the region. For instance, according to CDC, 2013 and Office on Women’s Health, 2019, about 9% of men and 10% of women aged 15 to 44 reported infertility problems in the United States.

Major players in the global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market are also focused on adopting expansion strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in June 2020, Natera, Inc. announced the expansion of its laboratory facility in Austin, Texas, supporting greater test processing capacity.

Major factors that limit growth of the global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market include, scientific, ethical, and policy issues. There are quite a few issues persistent about the safety of the in vitro fertilization in preimplantation genetic diagnosis. The accuracy of these methods is also questioned by a few physicians and researchers.

Key Takeaways

Chromosomal Abnormalities held dominant position in the global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market in 2019, accounting for 20.1% share in terms of value, followed by X-linked diseases and Aneuploidy, respectively.

Major players operating in the global preimplantation genetic diagnosis include, Abbott Laboratories, Amgen, CooperGenomics Inc., CombiMatrix Corporation, F. Hoffman-La-Roche Ltd, Genentech Inc., Genea Ltd., Invitae Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Natera Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Reproductive Genetics Institute, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Vertex, PerkinElmer, Inc.

Major players operating in the global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in July 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific partnered with First Genetics JCS, a manufacturer of diagnostic equipment and IVD kits intended to advance molecular genetic technologies into clinical practice, for commercialization of next-generation sequencing (NGS)–based diagnostics in Russia.

