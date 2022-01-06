Moroccan Wins Qatar Global Award For Dialogue Among Civilizations

MOROCCO, January 6 - Moroccan researcher Abdelkrim Elkellali from Sidi Mohamed ben Abdellah University of Fez won on Monday the 2nd Qatar Global Award For Dialogue Among Civilizations

Elkellali won thanks to his research entitled: "The role of the media in preventing hatred and building civilizational cooperation on the horizon of establishing cooperative civilizations," said the Qatari Committee for Alliance of Civilizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which organized this 3rd edition under the theme "The role of Da'wah and the Media in Consolidating Values of Coexistence and Reducing Hatred Speech."

He said that the members of the Scientific Committee and the external jury decided not to award the first prize "due to the absence of a work that reached the standards of excellence which reflect the value of the award both symbolically and financially”.

The third place of this global prize, organized in partnership with the University of Qatar, represented by the Chair of the Islamic World Organization for Education, Science and Culture (ISESCO) in the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies, goes to the researcher Ali bin Mubarak for his work on "Hate speech and the problem of civilizational communication through the reformist project of Mohamed Amara”.

MAP 04 January 2022